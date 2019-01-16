5 to start your day

Here’s what you need to know this morning in the Lower Mainland:

1. Gabriel Klein fit to stand trial: BC Review Board

The BC Review Board has determined that the man accused of the fatal stabbing of Letisha Reimer at Abbotsford Senior Secondary in 2016 is fit to stand trial. See more >

2. Teacher resigns from SD42 after ‘inappropriate discussions’ with elementary students

Tracy Joseph Fairley was teaching a Grade 6/7 music class in the district on Jan. 8, 2018 when he entered into a discussion not related to the curriculum, discussing Pickton, a death of a teenager on vacation and to be careful of serial killers. See more >

3. WATCH: Car flies across median, flips over edge of Brunette overpass

One person was taken to hospital this week after a vehicle went over the side of a Lower Mainland overpass, all caught on dash cam footage. See more >

4. Razor burn: Gillette ad stirs online uproar

A Gillette ad for men invoking the #MeToo movement is sparking intense online backlash, with accusations that it talks down to men and groups calling for a boycott. See more >

3. Where mattresses go to die

The largest dedicated mattress recycling company in western Canada, Mattress Recycling is not only an end point for commercial waste and most of the province’s discarded mattresses, but a genesis for this sort of recycling facility. See more >

