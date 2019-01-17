5 to start your day

B.C. storm totals $37M in insured damages, more trouble for Chilliwack man infamous for Stanley Cup riot assault on Good Samaritan and more

1. More trouble for Chilliwack man infamous for Stanley Cup riot assault on Good Samaritan

One of the more notorious instigators convicted of beating a Good Samaritan during the infamous Vancouver Canuck Stanley Cup riots in 2011 was in court in Chilliwack this week faces more charges for bad behaviour. See more >

2. Drone flies with sandpipers over Semiahmoo Bay

A Vancouver YouTuber filmed a fling of sandpipers dancing in the sky over Semiahmoo Bay.

Instagram user @youzang2012 used a drone to get close to the action near Crescent Beach. See more >

3. Fixing ‘The Sorriest Bus Stop’ in North America

In an online voting contest, the Lougheed Highway bus stop located in the westbound lane just before the highway crosses the Pitt River Bridge was voted the worst. It serves Translink’s 701 and 791 buses.

Now there will be a new bus stop pad to remove passengers from traffic, and allow them to “safely wait for, board from and disembark on a protected sidewalk,” said Mainroad Group, the contractor in charge of maintaining that stretch of highway. See more >

4. B.C. storm totals $37M in insured damages

The December storm that battered much of B.C.’s south coast cost $37 million in insured damages, the Insurance Bureau of Canada announced Wednesday. See more >

JUST IN: Storm that hit B.C.'s south coast in December (that left some in the dark for 10 days, damaged White Rock pier etc) caused $37 million in insured damages, @InsuranceBureau has announced #bcstorm — Ashley Wadhwani (@ashwadhwani) January 16, 2019

5. Langley senior denied insurance for lack of a smart phone

It’s not that Gertrude Landreville doesn’t know how to use a cell phone.

She just doesn’t have much use for one.

But when she phoned an insurance company, she was surprised to hear that without a cell phone, specifically a smart phone that can download an app, she was out of luck. See more >

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.