5 to start your day

A car burns behind a police officer after a riot broke out after the Vancouver Canucks were defeated by the Boston Bruins in the NHL Stanley Cup Final in Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday June 15, 2011. It cost almost $5 million to process hundreds of people through the justice system after the Stanley Cup riot in Vancouver five years ago.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

1. More trouble for Chilliwack man infamous for Stanley Cup riot assault on Good Samaritan

One of the more notorious instigators convicted of beating a Good Samaritan during the infamous Vancouver Canuck Stanley Cup riots in 2011 was in court in Chilliwack this week faces more charges for bad behaviour. See more >

2. Drone flies with sandpipers over Semiahmoo Bay

A Vancouver YouTuber filmed a fling of sandpipers dancing in the sky over Semiahmoo Bay.

Instagram user @youzang2012 used a drone to get close to the action near Crescent Beach. See more >

3. Fixing ‘The Sorriest Bus Stop’ in North America

In an online voting contest, the Lougheed Highway bus stop located in the westbound lane just before the highway crosses the Pitt River Bridge was voted the worst. It serves Translink’s 701 and 791 buses.

Now there will be a new bus stop pad to remove passengers from traffic, and allow them to “safely wait for, board from and disembark on a protected sidewalk,” said Mainroad Group, the contractor in charge of maintaining that stretch of highway. See more >

4. B.C. storm totals $37M in insured damages

The December storm that battered much of B.C.’s south coast cost $37 million in insured damages, the Insurance Bureau of Canada announced Wednesday. See more >

5. Langley senior denied insurance for lack of a smart phone

It’s not that Gertrude Landreville doesn’t know how to use a cell phone.

She just doesn’t have much use for one.

But when she phoned an insurance company, she was surprised to hear that without a cell phone, specifically a smart phone that can download an app, she was out of luck. See more >

Just Posted

Extreme weather alert lifted in Langley

Gateway of Hope shelter lifted the advisory on Jan. 17 due to improved weather conditions.

Thieves identified by social media

Suspect spent a ‘solid 10 minutes’ fishing keys out of Langley business drop box

Senior denied insurance for lack of a smart phone

Langley woman discovers a deal requires an app

TV icon coming to Langley to help future brides ‘say yes to the dress’

TLC’s Monte Durham of Say Yes to the Dress Atlanta is coming to Langley for a bridal show.

B.C. storm totals $37M in insured damages

The December storm wreaked havoc on B.C.’s south coast

Barack Obama to speak at Vancouver event

Former U.S. president will speak with board of trade in March

Prince George could get province’s second BC Cannabis Store

The first brick-and-mortar government retail location opened in Kamloops on Oct. 17

B.C. chowdery caught up in ‘rat-in-soup’ scandal to close

Crab Park Chowdery will be shutting down Jan. 20

Caribou herd disappears from Kootenays after last cow relocated

One cow from the South Selkirk herd and two from the Purcells were moved this week

Vancouver councillors unanimously approve motion declaring climate emergency

Vancouver joins cities like Los Angeles and London

B.C. mayor criticizes school trustees ahead of paid trip to China

Brad West believes trip is unethical, and points to added safety concerns as relations grow tense

‘I never said there was no collusion,’ Trump lawyer says

President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani says he has ‘never said there was no collusion’

Body of Canadian miner found after African kidnapping

Kirk Woodman’s body was discovered 100 kilometres from the site where he worked for Progress Mineral Mining Company in Burkina Faso

