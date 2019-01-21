5 to start your day

Large fire breaks out near Kinder Morgan facility, Women’s Marches take to the streets across B.C. and more

1. Large fire breaks out near Kinder Morgan facility

A large structure fire broke out near a Kinder Morgan tank farm in Burnaby Saturday night.

Fire crews arrived to see a shed fully involved, as well as several vehicles on fire near trees. See more >

2. Federal Liberals announce former B.C. MLA as new candidate in Burnaby South byelection

Richard Lee served 16 years as an MLA in the Burnaby North riding until 2017, when he lost re-election to NDP MLA Janet Routledge. During his time in office he became the first Chinese-Canadian to serve as Deputy Speaker of the Legislature. See more >

We’re pleased to welcome accomplished community leader @Richard_T_Lee to #TeamTrudeau as the Liberal candidate in Burnaby South. Read more: https://t.co/vlrRsrSIZH pic.twitter.com/gnXOjieY7p — Liberal Party (@liberal_party) January 19, 2019

3. Man, 24, charged with nine sexual offences in Abbotsford and Mission

William Laws Clark faces three counts of sexual interference of a person under 16, three counts of invitation to sexual touching and three counts of sexual assault from May and July 2017. See more >

4. Women’s Marches take to the streets across B.C. and beyond

In Vancouver, hundreds gathered outside the Vancouver Art Gallery, where chants focused on #MeToo survivors, the Times Up movement, the rights of Indigenous peoples. See more >

5. Olympic softball qualifier to be held in Surrey

Canada Cup chairman Greg Timm told Peace Arch News Sunday that Canada was up against Mexico and Colombia to host the tournament, but Canada was selected despite the fact that two of the competing countries had more money on the table. See more >

