A large fire broke out at a Kinder Morgan tank farm in Burnaby Saturday. (Shane MacKichan)

5 to start your day

Large fire breaks out near Kinder Morgan facility, Women’s Marches take to the streets across B.C. and more

1. Large fire breaks out near Kinder Morgan facility

A large structure fire broke out near a Kinder Morgan tank farm in Burnaby Saturday night.

Fire crews arrived to see a shed fully involved, as well as several vehicles on fire near trees. See more >

2. Federal Liberals announce former B.C. MLA as new candidate in Burnaby South byelection

Richard Lee served 16 years as an MLA in the Burnaby North riding until 2017, when he lost re-election to NDP MLA Janet Routledge. During his time in office he became the first Chinese-Canadian to serve as Deputy Speaker of the Legislature. See more >

3. Man, 24, charged with nine sexual offences in Abbotsford and Mission

William Laws Clark faces three counts of sexual interference of a person under 16, three counts of invitation to sexual touching and three counts of sexual assault from May and July 2017. See more >

4. Women’s Marches take to the streets across B.C. and beyond

In Vancouver, hundreds gathered outside the Vancouver Art Gallery, where chants focused on #MeToo survivors, the Times Up movement, the rights of Indigenous peoples. See more >

5. Olympic softball qualifier to be held in Surrey

Canada Cup chairman Greg Timm told Peace Arch News Sunday that Canada was up against Mexico and Colombia to host the tournament, but Canada was selected despite the fact that two of the competing countries had more money on the table. See more >

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
REPLAY: B.C’s best videos this week

Just Posted

Team BC defeats its hosts at junior curling nationals Sunday

Tyler Tardi and his team have played and won three games in the Canadian championships, so far.

Cooler temperatures tonight force opening of emergency beds in Langley

Gateway of Hope is once again offering Langley’s homeless shelter from ‘dropping temperatures.’

VIDEO: Fort Langley was celebrating cultural diversity before it was ‘populaire’

Sunshine and mild temperatures helped draw hundreds to the historic site’s French Canadian festival.

Last year’s Langley volunteer extraordinaire pushes others to ‘give it a try’

Volunteering is incredibly gratifying and fun, says Sylvia Anderson in her call for 2019 nominees.

VIDEO: Koch’s OT winner sends Giants to sixth straight victory

Three games, three cities, three victories for the Langley-based hockey G-Men.

REPLAY: B.C’s best videos this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week across the province

World economy forecast to slow in 2019 amid trade tensions

For Canada, the IMF’s estimate for growth in 2019 was 1.9 per cent, down from expected global growth of 3.5 per cent

2-for-1: Total lunar eclipse comes with supermoon bonus

On Sunday night, the moon, Earth and sun lined up to create the eclipse, which was visible throughout North and South America

‘Gotti’ leads Razzie nominations, Trump up for worst actor

The nominations were announced on Monday, Jan. 21 with some movies earning up to six nominations

Patriots make 3rd straight Super Bowl, beat Chiefs 37-31 in OT

New England will meet L.A. Rams in NFL title game

Pettersson returns to lead Canucks to 3-2 win over Red Wings

Vancouver’s super rookie has 2 points in first game back after knee injury

Crash closes Coquihalla southbound lane south of Merritt

Accident occurred approximately 26 kilometres south of Merritt

Skaters stranded in Saint John, NB, amid storm on last day of championships

More than half of the flights out of the city’s airport were cancelled due to the weather

Call for tighter bail rules after Saudi sex-crime suspect vanishes

Mohammed Zuraibi Alzoabi was facing charges related to alleged sexual assault, criminal harassment, assault and forcible confinement of a woman

Most Read