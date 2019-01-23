5 to start your day

Court hears South Surrey mother ‘never called 911’ after killing daughter, Four students sent to hospital after school bus crash in Mission and more

Court proceedings against Lisa Batstone – the mother of Teagan Batstone, pictured with her father Gabe Batstone – continue in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster this week. (Tracy Holmes photo)

1. South Surrey mother ‘never called 911’ after killing daughter, court hears

Lisa Batsone stands accused of second-degree murder in the smothering death of her eight-year-old daughter, Teagan. See more >

2. B.C. dairy farmers say milk cup is half full in new Canada Food Guide

“I was happy to see dairy is still included and included as a protein,” said Agassiz dairy farmer Julaine Treur. See more >

Curious about the role of dairy products in the new Canada Food Guide? Registered Dietitian, Sydney Massey, explains how milk products continue to be a nutritious choice for healthy diets. https://t.co/DlGL1TVcE3 pic.twitter.com/yrhAjeAH6o — BC Dairy (@BCMilk) January 23, 2019

3. Cat rescued from middle of Maple Ridge bridge

A cat seemingly tossed into traffic on the Golden Ears Bridge has used one of its nine lives and is recuperating at the Maple Ridge SPCA. See more >

4. End ‘exploitative’ parking fees at Lower Mainland hospitals, group says

Hospitalpayparking.ca founder Jon Buss wrote in a blog post last week about a new $14.5-million contract between the Provincial Health Services Authority and parking lot operator Impark for hospitals in the Lower Mainland. See more >

5. Four students sent to hospital after school bus crash in Mission

The accident occurred today (Tuesday, Jan. 22) at about 3 p.m. when the bus, from the private Khalsa School, went into the ditch in the 13700 block of Stave Lake Road. See more >

A school bus crash in Mission has sent four students to hospital. (Kevin MacDonald)

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.