Court proceedings against Lisa Batstone – the mother of Teagan Batstone, pictured with her father Gabe Batstone – continue in B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster this week. (Tracy Holmes photo)

5 to start your day

Court hears South Surrey mother ‘never called 911’ after killing daughter, Four students sent to hospital after school bus crash in Mission and more

1. South Surrey mother ‘never called 911’ after killing daughter, court hears

Lisa Batsone stands accused of second-degree murder in the smothering death of her eight-year-old daughter, Teagan. See more >

2. B.C. dairy farmers say milk cup is half full in new Canada Food Guide

“I was happy to see dairy is still included and included as a protein,” said Agassiz dairy farmer Julaine Treur. See more >

3. Cat rescued from middle of Maple Ridge bridge

A cat seemingly tossed into traffic on the Golden Ears Bridge has used one of its nine lives and is recuperating at the Maple Ridge SPCA. See more >

4. End ‘exploitative’ parking fees at Lower Mainland hospitals, group says

Hospitalpayparking.ca founder Jon Buss wrote in a blog post last week about a new $14.5-million contract between the Provincial Health Services Authority and parking lot operator Impark for hospitals in the Lower Mainland. See more >

5. Four students sent to hospital after school bus crash in Mission

The accident occurred today (Tuesday, Jan. 22) at about 3 p.m. when the bus, from the private Khalsa School, went into the ditch in the 13700 block of Stave Lake Road. See more >

A school bus crash in Mission has sent four students to hospital. (Kevin MacDonald)

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Talk about Autobahn speed limit has Germans all fired up

Just Posted

Team BC advancing undefeated in junior nationals

A Langley-based team is 6-0, thus far, at the Canadian curling championships.

VIDEO: Rivermen back on the ice in Langley tonight

In their game against West Kelowna tonight, Langley’s junior A hockey team gets into action at 7:15.

Langley serves as backdrop to pair of competing short films

In the 20th annual Crazy8s Film competition, two of six producers will be filming in Langley.

Fraser Valley Thunderbirds perched in first place

Minor midgets, including several from Langley, hit the ice again on Friday.

Chances coming for public to have say on Langley tax rates

Local councillors will soon debate property tax rates for 2019.

VIDEO: Here’s what the B.C. legislature officers are accused of buying

Personal trips, purchases, alcohol and more laid out in 76-page report by Plecas

Men allegedly tied to Red Scorpions gang arrested in B.C. drug busts

Nanaimo RCMP have made multiple arrests and seized drugs, weapons and cash

Man pulls over to help injured owl, gets hit by SUV

Chase RCMP say owl flew away while they were on scene

VIDEO: Soon-to-be-extinct caribou moved to B.C. interior

The three caribou are being held in pens north of Revelstoke

TransLink lays out costs for light rail, SkyTrain to UBC

Routes could cost up to $3.8 billion

B.C. cop who assaulted homeless man may avoid criminal record

Kamloops RCMP Const. Todd Henderson was charged with one count of assault causing bodily harm

Thunderbirds excited to fly over Fraser Valley at Abbotsford airshow

Members of U.S. Air Force aerial performance troupe visited town to scope out the airfield

Four students sent to hospital after school bus crash in Mission

Mission RCMP say hospitalization a precaution, 14 students were on board

5 to start your day

Court hears South Surrey mother ‘never called 911’ after killing daughter, Four students sent to hospital after school bus crash in Mission and more

Most Read