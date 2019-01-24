Former Liberal MLA Darryl Plecas is escorted from the speaker corridor to the legislative assembly after being elected speaker at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Friday, September 8, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

5 to start your day

Full booze cabinets raised Plecas’s suspicions on first day as speaker, B.C. man says he was evicted due to ‘personal vendetta’ against his toddler and more

1. Full booze cabinets raised Plecas’s suspicions on first day as speaker

When Darryl Plecas assumed the duties of Speaker at the BC Legislative, many opined that the Abbotsford South MLA’s biggest challenge would be dealing with BC Liberals angry about his departure from the party in order to take the job.

But while Plecas made few waves in front of cameras over the next year, it turned out the Speaker was also growing increasingly suspicious of the lavish spending habits of the top two non-political officers in the Legislature. See more >

2. B.C. man says he was evicted due to ‘personal vendetta’ against his toddler

Matt Astifan, who lives in a family-friendly New Westminster apartment with his partner, Mary, and his son, Marcus, is frustrated with a Rental Tenancy Board decision allowing eviction for the noise made by the young boy. See more >

3. Team BC’s having fun, ‘feeling good’ about back-to-back victories

A team of Langley boys are fighting to maintain their two-time championship title in the Prairies this week. But to onlookers, they’re victories, thus far, look effortless. See more >

4. 7 men charged, 47 arrested as part of sting against men wanting sex with teens

The seven men charged with “communicating for the purpose of obtaining sexual services for consideration from a person under the age of 18” include a school teacher and a firefighter. See more >

5. Dr. Lipjob avoids jail, gets 30-day suspended sentence

Rajdeep Kaur Khakh, of Abbotsford, was handed a 30-day suspended sentence in B.C. Supreme Court on Jan. 18 and ordered to pay a $5,000 fine following an admission she was in civil contempt of a March 2018 consent order, the College of Physicians and Surgeons of British Columbia revealed Wednesday. See more >

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
5 to start your day

Just Posted

Team BC’s having fun, ‘feeling good’ about back-to-back victories

A junior curling team, based out of Langley, has yet to lose a game in the national championships.

Offender reintegration program gets $1.23 million in federal funding

Abbotsford-based No One Leaves Alone project also serves Mission, Chilliwack and Langley

Suspects sought in Langley thefts, frauds

Police released surveillance photos from recent petty thefts.

Langley police seek suspect in fake cop case

A warrant has been issued for the man who allegedly impersonated a Mountie in Langley in 2017.

Team BC advancing undefeated in junior nationals

A Langley-based team is 6-0, thus far, at the Canadian curling championships.

Canada’s archive buys rare book that hints at Nazi plans for North America

The 1944 book may have served as a blueprint for a Nazi purge

Former prison guard trainee kills 5 in Florida bank

Investigators said Zephen Xaver, 21, called police from inside the SunTrust Bank branch Wednesday to report that he had opened fire

Donald Trump postpones State of Union address

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told Trump he wouldn’t be allowed to deliver the address in the Democratically-controlled House due to ongoing government shutdown

RCMP investigating two shootings at different hotels in Kamloops

Mounties say two men are dead and a homicide investigation is underway

Teravainen’s 3 points lift Hurricanes to 5-2 win over Canucks

Vancouver heads into all-star break on losing note

B.C. hospital apologizes for veteran’s five-day hallway stay

Clinical director of Victoria General Hospital says case of retired veteran ‘definitely excessive’

Speaker Darryl Plecas says ‘justice’ needed for legislature employees

Plecas spoke to media at the opening of a pedestrian and cycling bridge in Abbotsford Wednesday

Advocate hopes B.C. legislature scandal leads to more transparency

‘Depressing’ that it takes a scandal to inspire freedom of information reform, says Sara Neuert

‘Dr. Lipjob’ avoids jail, gets 30-day suspended sentence

She will have to serve the 30 days in prison if she commits a breach during her two-year’s probation

Most Read