One of the 27 horses seized from a Langley property on Dec. 15, 2018, following a cruelty investigation. (BC SPCA handout)

5 to start your day

Abbotsford driver fined for trunk passenger, Aldergrove Subways fined for not paying employees and more

Here is what you need to know this morning in the Lower Mainland:

1. Abbotsford driver fined for trunk passenger

The car contained six adults in the vehicle proper – two in the front seats and four in the back seat, with one person spread out over the laps of the other three. See more >

2. Neglected horses seized from Lower Mainland property

According to the BC SPCA, the 27 horses were suffering lack of nutrition, lice infestation, overgrown hooves, rainscald from inadequate shelter and lack of access to water. See more >

3. Transportation minister talks mayor approval on ride hailing

Transportation Minister Claire Trevena spoke about Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum’s opposition to ride hailing as something “he’ll have to work through.” Ride hailing legislation is anticipated for the fall. See more >

4. Man gets life for killing 12-year-old B.C. girl 40 years ago

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Austin Cullen called Garry Handlen a sexual predator who preys on the vulnerable and weak to commit barbaric crimes and has already been convicted for other sexual assaults. See more >

5. Aldergrove Subways fined for not paying employees

An Aldergrove Subway sandwich shop franchise owner has been fined $12,000 for failing to pay outstanding wages to 18 employees. See more >

PHOTOS: Lower Mainland sunrise especially beautiful

Just Posted

VIDEO: On-ramp crash in Langley sends one to hospital

Small car collides with semi-trailer

Curling brothers face off for provincial title

Tyler Tardi competes against his older brother, Jordan, at the men’s provincials in Quesnel this week

Langley Arts Council offers new theatre classes for youth

Langley Arts Council is launching a new theatre program for youth on Thursday, Feb. 7.

Langley couple battles with ICBC over recovered stolen truck

Guy Sarazin and Brenda McDonald wanted a safety inspection

Second go at a performing arts centre in Langley City

This time, plans call for a scaled-down version

VIDEO: Truck didn’t stop at intersection where Broncos crash happened

Five days have been set aside for Jaskirat Singh Sidhu’s sentencing hearing

Apple to fix FaceTime bug that allows eavesdropping

The bug was demonstrated through videos posted online this week

Corruption levels linked to health of democracies

Denmark led the survey as the least corrupt nation, followed by New Zealand, Finland and Singapore while Canada squeaked into the top 10

BREAKING: Bruce McArthur pleads guilty to eight counts of first-degree murder

The 67-year-old self-employed landscaper was arrested in January 2018

B.C. top income tax rate nears 50%, investment taxes highest in Canada

Competing for skilled workers with U.S. states getting more difficult, study says

Delta police looking for owner of eight-foot totem pole, other stolen items

The goods, including a fur-lined HBC blanket and Danish teak furniture, were recovered last week

‘Why didn’t you stop?’ Humboldt families hear details of deadly crash

The semi-truck driver left no brake marks

Let’s Talk: Join the world’s largest conversation on mental health

Jan. 30 is the annual day for people to reach out and share their stories about mental health and combat the stigma

PHOTOS: Lower Mainland sunrise especially beautiful

Did you snap a photo of the wonderful colours on Monday morning?

Most Read