5 to start your day

Abbotsford driver fined for trunk passenger, Aldergrove Subways fined for not paying employees and more

One of the 27 horses seized from a Langley property on Dec. 15, 2018, following a cruelty investigation. (BC SPCA handout)

Here is what you need to know this morning in the Lower Mainland:

1. Abbotsford driver fined for trunk passenger

The car contained six adults in the vehicle proper – two in the front seats and four in the back seat, with one person spread out over the laps of the other three. See more >

2. Neglected horses seized from Lower Mainland property

According to the BC SPCA, the 27 horses were suffering lack of nutrition, lice infestation, overgrown hooves, rainscald from inadequate shelter and lack of access to water. See more >

3. Transportation minister talks mayor approval on ride hailing

Transportation Minister Claire Trevena spoke about Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum’s opposition to ride hailing as something “he’ll have to work through.” Ride hailing legislation is anticipated for the fall. See more >

B.C. Transportation Minister Claire Trevena on ride hailing in Surrey. #SurreyBC pic.twitter.com/cyhsyR5JOg — Tom Zytaruk (@tomzytaruk) January 28, 2019

4. Man gets life for killing 12-year-old B.C. girl 40 years ago

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Austin Cullen called Garry Handlen a sexual predator who preys on the vulnerable and weak to commit barbaric crimes and has already been convicted for other sexual assaults. See more >

5. Aldergrove Subways fined for not paying employees

An Aldergrove Subway sandwich shop franchise owner has been fined $12,000 for failing to pay outstanding wages to 18 employees. See more >

