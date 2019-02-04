The many faces of Surrey SkyTrain shooting suspect Daon Gordon Glasgow over the past 20 years. (Surrey RCMP handout)

5 to start your day

Strong winds knock out power, Arctic air moves in, and woman gets hit while crossing street on phone

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories in the Lower Mainland for Monday, Feb. 4.

1. High winds leave thousands in Lower Mainland without power

Environment Canada says cold air is coming in from an Arctic ridge of high pressure from the Interior. See more >

2. Surrey woman in hospital after stepping in front of cab while on phone

Police say the 22-year-old ‘inattention’ led to the crash on Scott Road. See more >

3. Officers ‘breathe sigh of relief’ after Surrey transit cop shooting suspect arrested

Daon Gordon Glasgow was arrested in a fourplex on Boundary Road in Burnaby after being on the run for four days. See more >

4. Highway 1 re-opened after afternoon pileup in Abbotsford

A large crash involving multiple vehicles shut down the westbound lanes of Highway 1 near Whatcom Road for about six hours. See more >

5. Cloverdale senior out $40,000 due to problem tenant

“Landlords need to vet their tenants and people need to be updated on what the law actually is,” said Karen Loveys, whose client lost a large sum of money when she tried to sell her townhouse. See more >

