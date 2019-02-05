5 to start your day

White Rock temperatures plunge to beat 1929 record, political donations drop due to new rules and more

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Tuesday, Feb. 5.

1. CP Rail identifies all 3 train derailment victims

The three men who died after their train derailed near Field, B.C. in the early hours of Monday morning have been identified. See more >

2. Sagmoen pleads guilty to assault of sex worker in Maple Ridge

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen was initially charged with assault causing bodily harm but pleaded guilty to the lesser charge Monday in provincial court in Port Coquitlam. See more >

3. White Rock temperatures plunge to beat 1929 record

Six B.C. communities were hit with record cold this week, as a cold snap continues around the province. See more >

4. Boy, 12, shot with pellet gun while sledding in Cloverdale park: RCMP

Police officers believe that two males, who may be youths, “purposefully discharged their pellet guns at the 12-year-old and then fled the area.” See more >

5. Political donations drop after new rules in B.C.

Interim financial reports released by Elections BC on Monday show the New Democrats took in $3.3 million in 2018, compared with $15.3 million in 2017. See more >

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Six B.C. cities hit record lows amid cold snap

Just Posted

Langley couple prepares for first time in the spotlight

Linda Wack and her husband Kevin are rehearsing to be in a production of Understood Betsy.

Langley Community Music School celebrates 50 years with history book, concert series

Susan Magnusson and Jane Watt teamed up to publish a LCMS history book.

BC Hydro cable falls, many Aldergrove residents without power

Residents rushed to report a fallen BC Hydro cable on 272 street, pulled down by a passing truck.

Man committed crime to get into warm jail cell: Langley police

With Langley’s shelter at capacity, the homeless are seeking anywhere to get out of the cold.

Langley director tackles technicalities in upcoming farce

Jacq Ainsworth is directing Theatre in the Country’s Noises Off, which opens Thursday, Feb. 14.

UPDATE: CP Rail identifies all 3 train derailment victims

All three men were from Calgary

Six B.C. cities hit record lows amid cold snap

Environment Canada says a ‘cold arctic’ is over the province

Electricity use spikes by 13% during cold snap: BC Hydro

Temperatures across B.C. are expected to remain unusually cold

Trump to call for unity, face skepticism in State of Union

Skepticism will emanate from both sides of the aisle when Trump enters the House chamber

Friends, relatives of victims to speak at McArthur sentencing hearing today

The eight killing took place between 2010-2017

Super Bowl reaches 100.7 million people, down from 2018

It was the smallest audience in nearly a decade

Hart, Voracek lead Flyers past Canucks for 8th straight win

Vancouver loses Edler to scary facial injury

Man accused of assaulting women pleads guilty after charge downgraded

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen also faces a series of charges including alleged assaults of escorts in B.C.’s North Okanagan

‘Female Oskar Schindler’s’ story to be told in Surrey

Author reading at Jewish Community Centre will shine light on work of Irena Sendler

Most Read