5 to start your day

Former NDP cabinet minister Joy MacPhail was appointed to chair the ICBC board in 2017, as the corporation struggles with a deteriorating financial situation. (Black Press files)

1. B.C. opioid overdoses still killing four people a day, health officials say

Health officials are renewing their calls for decriminalizing hard drugs to allow a safer supply to B.C.’s most vulnerable drug users.

2. Firefighters battling two major fires in Pitt Meadows

As many as two dozen cattle were killed, according to initial reports from officials.

3. ICBC further in the red as new injury caps take effect

ICBC posted its latest results Thursday, showing an $860 million net loss for the first nine months of the fiscal year that ends March 31.

4. Wind warning issued across Lower Mainland ahead of snow

Wind gusts will reach 90 kilometres per hour Friday in Howe Sound and the Fraser Valley as Arctic air pushes southwards toward the coast, Environment Canada said.

5. Do you control the thermostat based on comfort or saving money?

As winter drags on, BC Hydro says that preferred heating levels are one of the most contentious household arguments, only ahead of who is cooking dinner, what time the morning alarm should be set, and who forgot to turn off the lights before leaving the house.

