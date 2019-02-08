5 to start your day

Here are the top stories across the Lower Mainland for Friday, Feb. 8.
1. B.C. opioid overdoses still killing four people a day, health officials say
Health officials are renewing their calls for decriminalizing hard drugs to allow a safer supply to B.C.’s most vulnerable drug users.
2. Firefighters battling two major fires in Pitt Meadows
As many as two dozen cattle were killed, according to initial reports from officials.
3. ICBC further in the red as new injury caps take effect
ICBC posted its latest results Thursday, showing an $860 million net loss for the first nine months of the fiscal year that ends March 31.
Story updated: @Dave_Eby fires back at lawyers, points to "use of almost unlimited experts who prepare costly reports in litigation that lasts for years, all paid for by drivers." #ICBC #bcpoli
— Tom Fletcher (@tomfletcherbc) February 7, 2019
4. Wind warning issued across Lower Mainland ahead of snow
Wind gusts will reach 90 kilometres per hour Friday in Howe Sound and the Fraser Valley as Arctic air pushes southwards toward the coast, Environment Canada said.
5. Do you control the thermostat based on comfort or saving money?
As winter drags on, BC Hydro says that preferred heating levels are one of the most contentious household arguments, only ahead of who is cooking dinner, what time the morning alarm should be set, and who forgot to turn off the lights before leaving the house.