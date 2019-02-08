5 to start your day

Record-number of opioid overdose deaths in B.C., ICBC further in the red and more

Former NDP cabinet minister Joy MacPhail was appointed to chair the ICBC board in 2017, as the corporation struggles with a deteriorating financial situation. (Black Press files)

Here are the top stories across the Lower Mainland for Friday, Feb. 8.

Health officials are renewing their calls for decriminalizing hard drugs to allow a safer supply to B.C.’s most vulnerable drug users.

As many as two dozen cattle were killed, according to initial reports from officials.

ICBC posted its latest results Thursday, showing an $860 million net loss for the first nine months of the fiscal year that ends March 31.

Story updated: @Dave_Eby fires back at lawyers, points to "use of almost unlimited experts who prepare costly reports in litigation that lasts for years, all paid for by drivers." #ICBC #bcpoli — Tom Fletcher (@tomfletcherbc) February 7, 2019

Wind gusts will reach 90 kilometres per hour Friday in Howe Sound and the Fraser Valley as Arctic air pushes southwards toward the coast, Environment Canada said.

As winter drags on, BC Hydro says that preferred heating levels are one of the most contentious household arguments, only ahead of who is cooking dinner, what time the morning alarm should be set, and who forgot to turn off the lights before leaving the house.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.