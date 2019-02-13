5 to start your day

Daon Glasglow charged with attempted murder, young Abbotsford hockey player quits due to bullying and more

The many faces of Surrey SkyTrain shooting suspect Daon Gordon Glasgow. Surrey RCMP said at the time of the shooting, Glasgow was described as dark skinned with a black stubble mustache, however, police added Glasgow is “known to quickly alter his appearance.” (Surrey RCMP handout)

Here are our top Black Press Media stories for Wednesday, Feb. 13.

Daon Gordon Glasgow, 35, of Vancouver has been charged with attempted murder and weapons offences in the Jan. 30 shooting of Transit Police Constable Josh Harms at Surrey’s Scott Road SkyTrain Station.

Premier John Horgan made a long list of promises during Tuesday’s throne speech, but the opposition said it shows lack of direction.

Witnesses reported the man was crossing 228th on the road when he was hit, and was not using a crosswalk.

Jamison Ladd penned a resignation letter to the coaches of his Abbotsford Minor Hockey Association Bantam C3 team stating his intentions to quit the team after he says harassment failed to improve.

A B.C. resident took to the snow-filled streets of Richmond and swapped out shoes for a pair of skis.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.