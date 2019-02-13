The many faces of Surrey SkyTrain shooting suspect Daon Gordon Glasgow. Surrey RCMP said at the time of the shooting, Glasgow was described as dark skinned with a black stubble mustache, however, police added Glasgow is “known to quickly alter his appearance.” (Surrey RCMP handout)

5 to start your day

Daon Glasglow charged with attempted murder, young Abbotsford hockey player quits due to bullying and more

Here are our top Black Press Media stories for Wednesday, Feb. 13.

1. Daon Glasgow charged with attempted murder in Surrey transit cop shooting

Daon Gordon Glasgow, 35, of Vancouver has been charged with attempted murder and weapons offences in the Jan. 30 shooting of Transit Police Constable Josh Harms at Surrey’s Scott Road SkyTrain Station.

2. Province promises to tackle cellphone rates, concert ticket scalping

Premier John Horgan made a long list of promises during Tuesday’s throne speech, but the opposition said it shows lack of direction.

3. Elderly man dies after being struck by van in Maple Ridge

Witnesses reported the man was crossing 228th on the road when he was hit, and was not using a crosswalk.

4. 13-year-old Abbotsford hockey player quits team over bullying

Jamison Ladd penned a resignation letter to the coaches of his Abbotsford Minor Hockey Association Bantam C3 team stating his intentions to quit the team after he says harassment failed to improve.

5. Skier pulled through snowy street by SUV in Richmond

A B.C. resident took to the snow-filled streets of Richmond and swapped out shoes for a pair of skis.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Michelle Obama’s Grammy appearance did not impress mom
Next story
Space agency picks ex-astronaut to figure out how to get people to Mars in one piece

Just Posted

WATCH: Langley principal raps snow day song

School is now open, but Langley’s Kendra Simonetto rapped a snow day song during the closures.

VIDEO: SUV freed from Langley sinkhole

A Land Rover survived a dunk in a big hole after a water main broke.

Langley RCMP going after bad drivers on 16 Avenue

Running red lights is so common, some drivers are hesitant to enter intersections on green

No snow day today for Langley students

School district announces reopening

WATCH: Aldergrove principal records hilarious snow day parody for students

Principal Chris Wejr composed a special snow day parody to Michael Buble’s Home.

WATCH: Langley principal raps snow day song

School is now open, but Langley’s Kendra Simonetto rapped a snow day song during the closures.

VIDEO: Giant snowball fight takes over lawn of the B.C. Legislature

Hundreds showed up for the fun, family-friendly battle in Victoria

Man seriously hurt after police shooting near Nelson

Incident has been reported to BC’s police watchdog

Six years after fatal crash, family frustrated with court delays

Eileen Kleinfelder, 67, of Chilliwack died in head-on crash in Abbotsford in 2012

Space agency picks ex-astronaut to figure out how to get people to Mars in one piece

Of Canada’s 10 retired astronauts, Dave Williams is one of only three who practised medicine

Skilled worker shortage hangs over B.C. industrial growth

Construction, forest industry struggle to hold workforce

VIDEO: White Rock family enters hot housing market with igloo

Snow home located off Marine Drive

One year since man went missing from B.C. ski resort

Ryan Shtuka’s parents will be back in Kamloops for the anniversary of their son’s disappearance

21 temperature records broken as arctic chill lingers in B.C.

The coldest weather station in the province was Dease Lake Airport, at -31.4 C

Most Read