5 to start your day

A woman and dog OK after falling in Surrey river, a two-legged dog needs a prosthetic leg and more

Here are Black Press Media’s top news stories for Friday, Feb. 15.

“Two dogs chased after a bird on the ice and fell through the ice,” according a Black Press freelancer at the scene. Then the woman ran after them. See more >

Roo is currently being fostered by Julie Horncastle, an Abbotsford woman who hopes to soon fully adopt the mid-sized dog with underdeveloped front legs. See more >

Vancouver police say Joseph Davis, a 47-year-old convicted sex offender, failed to return to his halfway house this week. He has since purchased a vehicle and may be heading for Winnipeg. See more >

For the past 12 years, Jim Gonczol, 85, travelled from Maple Ridge to New Westminster every day, rain or shine, to visit his wife in a care home. On Tuesday morning, he was tragically hit and killed by a van. See more >

This Fashion Friday, Kim XO has you covered with five tips to up your beauty game and have you walking out the door feeling much better. See more >

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.