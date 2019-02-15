5 to start your day

A woman and dog OK after falling in Surrey river, a two-legged dog needs a prosthetic leg and more

Here are Black Press Media’s top news stories for Friday, Feb. 15.

1. Woman and dogs fall through ice along Surrey’s Serpentine River

“Two dogs chased after a bird on the ice and fell through the ice,” according a Black Press freelancer at the scene. Then the woman ran after them. See more >

2. Two-legged Abbotsford dog needs prosthetic leg

Roo is currently being fostered by Julie Horncastle, an Abbotsford woman who hopes to soon fully adopt the mid-sized dog with underdeveloped front legs. See more >

3. Sex offender on the lam from Vancouver may be heading for Winnipeg

Vancouver police say Joseph Davis, a 47-year-old convicted sex offender, failed to return to his halfway house this week. He has since purchased a vehicle and may be heading for Winnipeg. See more >

4. ‘Papa Jimmy’ dies making daily trek to his wife

For the past 12 years, Jim Gonczol, 85, travelled from Maple Ridge to New Westminster every day, rain or shine, to visit his wife in a care home. On Tuesday morning, he was tragically hit and killed by a van. See more >

5. Fashion Fridays: Up your beauty game

This Fashion Friday, Kim XO has you covered with five tips to up your beauty game and have you walking out the door feeling much better. See more >

