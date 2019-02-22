Delta police attended a stabbing outside of Immaculate Conception Elementary School in North Delta on Feb. 20, 2019. A woman and an off-duty DPD officer were transported to hospital in critical condition, and police arrested one suspect. (Ron Calliou/Twitter photo)

5 to start your day

Australian woman dies in avalanche at Whistler, two boys OK after falling through Coquitlam lake and more

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Friday, Feb. 22.

1. Snowfall warning still in effect for Lower Mainland

Another five to 10 centimetres expected for Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley and Sunshine Coast. See more >

2. Australian snowboarder killed in avalanche at Whistler Blackcomb

The 42-year-old woman was caught in an avalanche near a closed run, was rescued, but later died in hospital. See more >

3. Two boys saved after falling through ice in Coquitlam

Two boys who fell through the ice on a small lake in Coquitlam are OK thanks to one man who was able to save them.

4. Delta man charged in stabbing of woman, off-duty cop outside elementary school

Manoj George, 49, is facing two counts of aggravated assault and two counts of assault with a weapon. See more >

5. B.C. legislature moving suspended staff controversy to outside review

B.C. Legislature Speaker Darryl Plecas has agreed to an outside review of the events that led to the suspension of senior managers, while making new allegations about tourist-style trips passed off as emergency preparedness. See more >

5 to start your day

Australian woman dies in avalanche at Whistler, two boys OK after falling through Coquitlam lake and more

