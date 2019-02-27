Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum is one step closer to fulfilling his election promise of creating a city police detachment, to replace the RCMP. (Black Press Media file photo)

5 to start your day

Judge rules Fraser Health illegaly detained a patient for a year, students celebrate Pink Shirt Day and more

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Wednesday, Feb. 27.

1. Fraser Health detained a Delta patient illegally for a year, judge rules

According to a court ruling, a 39-year-old woman was detained against her will for nearly a year and was denied access to a lawyer. See more >

2. Dog missing 10 days reunited with family after crash in Langley

Zeus was riding with his family on Feb. 15 when the car hydroplaned, crashed into a barrier, and rolled on the Trans Canada Highway in Surrey near 177A Street. See more >

3. Surrey, Vancouver mayors formalize agreement on policing transition

Surrey Mayor Doug McCallum said the City of Surrey will be able “to leverage the City of Vancouver’s police department’s best practices and implement them to our municipal force to ensure our entire region continues to fight crime and promote public safety.” See more >

4. B.C. premier says affordable housing crunch hurts growth, families, province

John Horgan said it’s a puzzle his government is trying to solve with the recent family-focused budget and last year’s $7 billion investment in a decade-long affordable housing strategy. See more >

5. Lower Mainland students talk about bullying in today’s world

In Canada, between four and 12 per cent of students in grades 6 through 10 said they had been bullied once a week or more. See more >

Just Posted

Aldergrove youth cycling club launching this spring

PEDAL Adventures and Cycling BC add new Aldergrove program for older riders to their roster.

Kodiaks lose narrowly in playoff series against Delta

The Ice Hawks knocked out the Kodiaks from playoffs during their final matchup Tuesday night.

Spirit Abreast ready for new season on Cultus Lake

New paddlers invited to join meet and greet event for breast cancer survivor team

Burnaby takes title at Junior Boys Basketball Provincial Invitational Tournament

Walnut Grove finishes fifth in tournament held at Langley Events Centre

Snow in the forecast for Lower Mainland

An estimated two to four centimetres could fall overnight and into Thursday

WATCH: Langley Fine Arts students rehearse emotional play

Langley Fine Arts School is presenting The Ash Girl play from March 5 to 9.

Construction companies challenge ‘illegal’ B.C. union restrictions

Lawsuit filed as government starts subway, bridge, highway work

B.C. youth soccer coach suspended following allegations made in blog post

Allegations “are of the deepest concern” to South Surrey/White Rock youth soccer club

Live on-air licking of Canadian TV reporter sparks outrage

The man has been identified by multiple viewers as comic actor Boyd Banks

Measles vaccine registry likely for B.C. schools this fall

Outbreak has people coming forward for immunization, Adrian Dix says

‘There is a life to live after a diagnosis’: UBC study probes stigma of dementia

Researchers aim to identify and break down barriers that socially isolate people with dementia

B.C. school district to give students free tampons, pads

New Westminster school board votes unanimously to spend $10,000 to implement free access

In their words: Lower Mainland students talk about bullying in today’s world

Although cyber-bullying is prominent, physical bullying hasn’t gone away

