5 to start your day

Former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould speaks to a justice committee and more

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer holds a press conference in reaction to Jody Wilson-Raybould’s appearance at the House of Commons Justice Committee on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick)

Here are the top Black Press Media stories for Thursday, Feb. 28.

1. No one hurt in dramatic head-on crash between bus and Mustang: Surrey RCMP

Police believe the cause of the crash was the 34-year-older Surrey man driving the Mustang “suffering from a medical issue prior to the collision.” See more >

2. COMMUTER ALERT: Multi-vehicle accident in Burnaby causing major delays along Highway 1

A multi-vehicle pileup Thursday morning near the Gaglardi Way exit in Burbaby caused major delays, impacting travellers as far back as the Port Mann Bridge. See more >

3. Wilson-Raybould’s place in Liberal party at risk after SNC-Lavalin testimony

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is reconsidering Jody Wilson-Raybould’s future in the Liberal party after his former attorney general accused him and his senior staff of putting her under pressure in an SNC-Lavalin case. See more >

4. Search warrant executed in Abbotsford as part of organized-crime investigation

Several officers and police cars, including an armoured vehicle, arrived at about 11 a.m. at a home in the 34000 block of Laburnum Avenue – at the intersection with Immel Street – in east Abbotsford. See more >

5. Two more measles cases in B.C. brings total to 15

The latest people to be infected had been receiving follow-up care since the first exposures were announced earlier this month, stemming from two French-language schools in Vancouver. See more >

Just Posted

Aldergrove community grapples with theft

According to local police at local meeting, ‘Most of the crime reported is preventable’.

Two Langley teams still in the running in AAA girls basketball provincials

Provincial tournaments are happening at the Langley Events Centre and are open to the public.

AA girls basketball provincials move to quarter round action Thursday afternoon

Langley has one school competing in the AA tournament happening Feb. 27 to March 2.

Missing man last seen at Langley hospital

Family and friends haven’t been able to contact Searl James Smith.

Injured goose on the loose in Langley

The Elizabeth Wildlife Center is asking Langley for help locating an injured goose.

Sentence reduced for Surrey killer with mental illness

Sukhvir Singh Badhesa killed his mother and beat his wife in their Whalley home

Slow response, poor coordination hamper B.C. firefighters, paramedics: report

Long wait times and improving information-sharing are two areas identified by auditor general

‘Critical’ nursing shortage at B.C. hospital has pregnant women travelling hours to give birth

Interior Health said the closure at Cariboo Memorial Hospital is temporary

Veteran Lions quarterback Travis Lulay announces his CFL retirement

Lulay, 35, led B.C. to a Grey Cup title in 2011

