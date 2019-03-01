5 to start your day

Third fire at Maple Ridge tent city, BC Hydro says baby boomers using twice as much electricity and more

Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon MP Jati Sidhu apologized in the House of Commons Thursday. Image via CPAC

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Friday, Mar. 1.

1. Chilliwack sees second shooting in one week

People were sharing dramatic video and stories of a shooting near the back of Sardis secondary, on South Sumas on Thursday evening. It’s unclear if both shootings are related. See more >

2. Third fire hits Maple Ridge homeless camp

Firefighters were at Anita Place tent city Friday morning, after flames broke out for a third time. See more >

3. Wilkinson under fire for appearing out of touch amid B.C.’s rental crisis

“I lived in a dozen different rentals. It was challenging at times, but it was fun,” said BC Liberal Opposition leader Andrew Wilkinson. See more >

4. Abbotsford-area MP apologizes for ‘inappropriate’ comments about Jody Wilson-Raybould

Abbotsford-area MP Jati Sidhu apologized in the House of Commons Thursday just hours after he told The Abbotsford News that the former attorney general wasn’t “a team player” and that her father may be “pulling the strings.” See more >

5. Baby boomers use twice as much electricity as millennials, BC Hydro says

In a report released Friday, BC Hydro points out it’s in part because boomers typically have larger homes, more appliances and luxury amenities. See more >