Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon MP Jati Sidhu apologized in the House of Commons Thursday. Image via CPAC

5 to start your day

Third fire at Maple Ridge tent city, BC Hydro says baby boomers using twice as much electricity and more

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Friday, Mar. 1.

1. Chilliwack sees second shooting in one week

People were sharing dramatic video and stories of a shooting near the back of Sardis secondary, on South Sumas on Thursday evening. It’s unclear if both shootings are related. See more >

2. Third fire hits Maple Ridge homeless camp

Firefighters were at Anita Place tent city Friday morning, after flames broke out for a third time. See more >

3. Wilkinson under fire for appearing out of touch amid B.C.’s rental crisis

“I lived in a dozen different rentals. It was challenging at times, but it was fun,” said BC Liberal Opposition leader Andrew Wilkinson. See more >

4. Abbotsford-area MP apologizes for ‘inappropriate’ comments about Jody Wilson-Raybould

Abbotsford-area MP Jati Sidhu apologized in the House of Commons Thursday just hours after he told The Abbotsford News that the former attorney general wasn’t “a team player” and that her father may be “pulling the strings.” See more >

5. Baby boomers use twice as much electricity as millennials, BC Hydro says

In a report released Friday, BC Hydro points out it’s in part because boomers typically have larger homes, more appliances and luxury amenities. See more >

Previous story
Fashion Fridays: The white blazer

Just Posted

Exclusive: Aldergrove residents fear criminals getting ‘braver’

Personal accounts of crime in the community have RCMP cautioning residents to safeguard their goods.

Aldergrove community grapples with theft

According to local police at local meeting, ‘Most of the crime reported is preventable’.

Popular Langley Glow event faces possible cancellation

The ALC has denied permission for the show to run this year.

Mugshot Roundup: Suspect used fake ID in $25,000 bank scam

Langley RCMP are looking for suspects in a variety of crimes, including fraud and shoplifting.

Controversial dolls “sold out” at Langley store, may not return

A customer complained about the dolls, which have been criticized as caricatures of black people.

B.C. MP apologizes for ‘inappropriate’ comments about Jody Wilson-Raybould

Jati Sidhu suggested the former attorney-general’s father was ‘pulling the strings’

5 to start your day

Third fire at Maple Ridge tent city, BC Hydro says baby boomers using twice as much electricity and more

Baby boomers use twice as much electricity as millennials, BC Hydro says

The reasons millennials pull ahead on energy conservation may surprise you. Then again, they may not

Liberals table ‘historic’ Indigenous child welfare bill

Bill mphasizes need for the child-welfare system to promote preventative care and support families

Chilliwack sees second shooting in one week

Reports of man barricaded inside home, as second shooting of the week transpires in Chilliwack

Richardson nets 4 as Coyotes beat Canucks 5-2

Arizona completes series sweep of Vancouver

Air Canada cuts fourth flight from Penticton to Vancouver

Three daytime flights between Penticton and Vancouver will still be offered.

Victoria MP Murray Rankin will not seek re-election

Rankin latest NDP MP to announce he won’t run for a seat in 2019

RCMP in Merritt, B.C., seek dash-cam video in disappearance of cowboy Ben Tyner

He was last seen Jan. 26

Most Read