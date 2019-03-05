5 to start your day

Two police officers are in the hospital after their vehicle was struck in Burnaby on March 4, 2019. (Shane MacKichan)

Search continues for suspect in Burnaby, Surrey councillor questions process in policing transition and more

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Tuesday, Mar. 5.

1. Search continues for suspect after officers hit by car in Burnaby

Mounties were responding to reports of a possibly impaired driver Monday when a white, late-model Toyota Camry fled into oncoming traffic and hit the officers, who were in the area doing training. See more >

2. Teenager rescued from vehicle in water-filled ditch in Chilliwack has died

Abbotsford high school student Kyle Ruffell was travelling to the University of the Fraser Valley (UFV) Trades and Technology Centre in Chilliwack on Feb. 19 when the accident occurred. See more >

3. Surrey councillor questions lack of consultation over policing transition

“If we’re going to create a new police force to replace the RCMP in Surrey there needs to be complete transparency right from the start, including plenty of public input,” Linda Annis said late Monday. See more >

4. Could Vancouver’s 4/20 gathering be held at the PNE?

This year’s 4/20 event is set to go ahead at Vancouver’s Sunset Beach, according to organizer and pot advocate Dana Larsen, despite protests from the park board. See more >

5. B.C. speculation tax slammed as ‘money grab’

Surrey-White Rock MLA Tracy Redies, finance critic for the BC Liberals, said she would rather see government offering incentives to developers to create affordable housing. See more >

Missing a glass eye or your gold teeth? Oddities lost in Canadian Ubers

VIDEO: Langley students dance for suicide prevention takes top prize

Brookswood Secondary Youth and Philanthropy Initiative winners donate $5K to Amanda Todd society

Man buys two luxury vehicles within a week. Now Langley RCMP after him

A Mercedes and Land Rover were both obtained fraudulently from two Langley luxury auto dealers.

Missing Langley woman last seen March 1

Police say she used a Vancouver ATM, and hasn’t been seen since.

Plans afoot for Langley’s vacant former Sears

The Willowbrook Mall is looking at a redesign of the building’s exterior.

Students likely responsible for racist slogans at Langley school, police say

Someone scrawled hateful message on the exterior of Topham Elementary on the weekend

PM strikes more conciliatory tone after second minister resigns over SNC-Lavalin

Trudeau comments on Jane Philpott resignation from cabinet

Palace gala marks 50 years since Prince Charles’ investiture

The gala event at Buckingham Palace was hosted Tuesday

Second man seems to be free of AIDS virus after transplant

The unidentified patient was diagnosed with HIV in 2003

B.C. legal aid lawyers say province must boost funding or they’ll strike

Representatives will ask members to vote in favour of withdrawing services starting on April 1

Luke Perry, of ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’ and ‘Riverdale’ fame, dies

Actor had had a stroke last week. He was 52.

Most Read