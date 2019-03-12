5 to start your day

RCMP were still on the scene on Feb. 27 of a shooting at a house on Victor Street in Chilliwack that occurred around 1 p.m. on Feb. 26. A woman in her 40s is in critical condition and a suspect is at large. (Paul Henderson/ The Progress)

Man charged with murder of Chilliwack woman, B.C. remembers Micah Messent and more

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Tuesday, Mar. 12.

1. Man charged with murder of Chilliwack woman

Shane Travis Hughes appeared in provincial court in Chilliwack on March 11 to face the charge for allegedly killing 42-year-old Christine Denham. See more >

2. B.C. man among Ethiopian Airlines crash victims

Micah Messent, of Courtenay, had been selected to join a delegation from the United Nations Association in Canada to the fourth session of the UN Environment Assembly in Nairobi, Kenya, this week. See more >

3. Convicted Langley fraudster had Hells Angels ties

A Langley man, sentenced in a $6-million fraud case on Monday, said he received death threats from a co-accused, who he claims has ties to the Hells Angels biker gang. See more >

4. Surrey council decides not to ban donation bins in wake of deaths

The City of Surrey doesn’t have a bylaw that either bans or explicitly regulates donation bins. See more >

5. Sketch of suspect released in UBC incident that left a woman injured

RCMP are looking for witnesses to what appeared to be a domestic dispute between a man and a woman at the Centre for Advanced Wood Processing shortly after 4 p.m. on March 7. See more >

B.C. student's unique prom proposal was a 'shoe-in'
At 30, World Wide Web 'not the web we wanted,' inventor says

Conservatives prepare to choose new candidate for Langley-Aldergrove

About a dozen people are considering running for MP Mark Warawa’s job

Convicted Langley fraudster had Hells Angels ties: co-accused

A Langley man sentenced for a $6 million fraud said his former boss threatened to kill him

VIDEO: Langley Trappers head to PJHL championship final

Knocked out defending champion Delta Ice Hawks 4-1 in semifinal series

WATCH: Langley dragon boat teams off to Tobago

Dragon boat teams Paddles up Titanium, Fast and Furious, and D’fyance are going to Tobago this month.

One man’s love affair with Jaguar on display at Vancouver Auto Show

Aldergrove resident Ian Newby’s love affair with Jaguar cars began at the… Continue reading

VIDEO: Raccoon caught taking a nap, snacking on worker’s lunch in BC Hydro van

‘He snoozes, one of our team members loses,’ BC Hydro said on Twitter

Surrey council decides not to ban donation bins in wake of deaths

In a split vote, council votes to keep existing approach to handling donations bins

Woman seriously injured when avalanche strikes in Yoho National Park

The victim, who is believed to be in her 30s, was airlifted to the Foothills Medical Centre

Baby travelling to see grandfather among Canadian victims in Ethiopian crash

Identities of 18 Canadian victims in plane crash trickle in as families mourn

B.C. teacher ‘exploited’ former student for ‘sexual advantage’

Vice principal has qualification cancelled after 2016 incident

‘This story needed to be told’: Residential-school horrors revealed in Payette’s musical drama

Touring to Surrey, ‘Children of God’ written from a place of ‘anger and frustration,’ playwright says

B.C. pipeline site not original location of Indigenous artifacts

Coastal GasLink is building a natural gas pipeline where artifacts were found

