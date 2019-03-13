5 to start your day

David Sidoo is accused of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud in relation to a U.S. college exam scheme. (Flickr)

Vancouver businessman charged in U.S. college exam scandal, real estate board calls for B-20 revisit and more

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Wednesday, Mar. 13.

1. Gunman shoots 25-year-old man at Richmond port training centre

A 25-year-old man was shot Tuesday after a gunman walked into a port workers’ training facility in Richmond, a source tells Black Press Media. See more >

2. Vancouver businessman among those charged in U.S. college exam scandal

David Sidoo, 59, was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud on March 8 in San Jose, Calif., and appeared in U.S. District Court this week. See more >

3. Sick toddler fights for life at BC Children’s Hospital

“I look at her and I feel like this is the sickest she’s ever been, and it’s heartbreaking.” See more >

4. Raccoon caught taking a nap, snacking in BC Hydro van

BC Hydro staff were surprised by a friendly raccoon taking a nap – and helping themselves to someone’s lunch – inside a work van in Burnaby this weekend. See more >

5. B.C. real estate board urges feds to revisit mortgage stress test

The BC Real Estate Association says the B-20 test is reducing people’s purchasing power by as much as 20 per cent. See more >

VIDEO Giants grab sole possession of first

Langley-based team notches 5-1 win in Seattle

Sick toddler fights for life at BC Children’s Hospital

1.5-year-old London is on life support and in critical condition at BC Children’s Hospital.

Fraser Valley Thunderbirds to play Kelowna for league championship

Team of mostly Langley hockey players takes on Okanagan Rockets in B.C. Minor Midget League finals

Three fire halls battle blaze in rural Aldergrove farm house

A fire broke out Tuesday afternoon on 272nd Street

Langley gets anti-gang education funding

The new money will aim at diverting kids away from violent lifestyles

VIDEO: Would-be drivers caught cheating on ICBC licence test

Most people caught on the surveillance footage were using smartphones to cheat

Jaws of Life used to rescue woman after head-on Surrey crash

Surrey RCMP say early indications are that a car pulled out in front of a flatbed truck at a stop sign

Three people deemed heroes after rescuing another in fiery crash on B.C. highway

Two people taken to hospital following head-on collision near Port Alberni

Ottawa won’t appeal Federal Court ruling on farmed salmon virus

Review of piscine orthoreovirus policy ongoing, says DFO

Liberals must let Wilson-Raybould come back to committee, opposition says

The committee meets Wednesday afternoon at the request of the Conservatives and NDP

Canadian Ethiopia embassy staff practised for disaster weeks before crash

Flight 302 plowed into the desert outside the capital city of Addis Ababa, killing all 157 passengers and crew on board

Garneau to update Canada’s position on Boeing 737 Max 8 as pressure mounts

The U.S.-based Boeing has said it has no reason to pull the popular aircraft from the skies

VIDEO: Check out the latest gadgets at the 2019 BC Tech Summit

Musical fruit, advanced vending machines and holographic assembly instructions on display

