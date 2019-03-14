5 to start your day

Selina Robinson, B.C. Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing, said Wednesday that Maple Ridge’s latest plan to house the dozens at a homeless encampment doesn’t cut it. (Black Press Media files)

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Thursday, Mar. 14.

1. West Vancouver school top public school in Fraser Institute’s ranking

The report card ranks 955 public and private elementary schools based on 10 academic indicators that are derived from the province-wide Foundation Skills Assessment results, according to a new release issued Thursday. See more >

2. Modesty, discrimination focal debate as Chilliwack school board looks to create dress code

The board was strictly divided on thoughts on students’ clothing, and some trustees made claims that others were pushing an “ideology.” See more >

3. B.C. housing slump has begun to slow economy, credit union economists say

Government moves to put the brakes on B.C.’s urban housing costs are taking hold and are about to produce the biggest drop in residential construction since 2009, Central 1 Credit Union says in its latest forecast. See more >

4. Intoxicated driver reported going wrong way through Massey Tunnel

Police officers spotted the driver shortly after the incident, and once approached police said the driver “rolled down the window and handed over the keys to the vehicle.” See more >

5. Housing minister rejects Maple Ridge’s plan to house Anita Place homeless

The city’s social housing plan called for the expansion of the temporary modular housing complex on Royal Crescent to accommodate residents of Anita Place Tent City. See more >

