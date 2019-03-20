Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Minister of Finance Bill Morneau arrive in the Foyer of the House of Commons to table the Budget, on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

5 to start your day

Maple Ridge gym teacher punished after swearing at student, carfentanil found in 13 overdose deaths and more

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Wednesday, Mar. 20.

1. What you need to know about the 2019 federal budget

The Liberals’ last budget of this mandate sets the stage for the October federal election and includes a sprinkling of money for voters across a wide spectrum. See more >

2. Maple Ridge gym teacher reprimanded after swearing at student

On Sept. 22, 2017, Gregory Norman Brock and a Grade 11 student had an altercation while they were in the school gym. See more >

3. Carfentanil found in 15% of overdose deaths in January: B.C. coroner

Carfentanil, a powerful narcotic used to tranquilize elephants, was detected in 13 toxicology reports. That’s compared to 35 deaths in 2018 and 71 deaths in the second half of 2017. See more >

4. Delta mosque hosts open-house in wake of New Zealand shootings

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Jama’s “Visit a Mosque” campaign invites people to “meet their Muslim neighbours and friends” and learn more about the religion of Islam. See more >

5. Last full moon of 2019 to grace Metro Vancouver skies

The first full moon in March is called a “full worm super moon” and will appear slightly larger and brighter for the first few hours after the official start of spring later Wednesday. See more >

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
U.S. teen lacrosse player benched because his head is too big
Next story
B.C. man ‘parks’ horse during liquor store pit stop

Just Posted

Budget cuts at Kwantlen Polytechnic will mean larger classes

President of Kwantlen faculty association says spending on administration salaries is going up

Fraser Valley Thunderbirds take silver in finals of new minor midget hockey league

Team of mostly Langley players will have a new look in the second season

Langley tutor lauded on ice

Sylvia Lloyd was recognized for the work she does – paid and unpaid – helping tutor children.

Celebrating Irish culture at Aldergrove’s Coghlan hall

Community hub was built 99 years ago

Langley teen plays ‘dream’ role in musical theatre production

Langley’s Reuben Leonard, 16, plays the lead role in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Five highlights in the 2019 federal budget

Latest budget includes a sprinkling of money for voters across a wide spectrum

B.C. man ‘parks’ horse during liquor store pit stop

As long as animal wasn’t jaywalking, no problem, says Parksville official

5 to start your day

Maple Ridge gym teacher punished after swearing at student, carfentanil found in 13 overdose deaths and more

‘Full worm super moon’ to illuminate B.C. skies on first day of spring

Spring has sprung, a moon named in honour of thawing soil marks final super moon until 2020

Police lock down part of Armstrong after ‘live grenade’ discovered

An ordnance believed to be a grenade found on Smith Drive between Dairy Queen and Anchor Inn Pub

Starbucks to test recyclable cups, redesign stores in B.C., U.S. cities

The company also said it plans to redesign its stores as it adapts to increasing mobile pick-up and delivery orders

In pre-election budget, Liberals boost infrastructure cash to cities, broadband

The budget document says the Liberals have approved more than 33,000 projects, worth about $19.9 billion in federal financing

‘That’s a load of crap’: Dog poop conspiracy spreads in White Rock

Allegation picked up steam through a Facebook page run by a city councillor

Facebook to overhaul ad targeting to prevent discrimination

The company is also paying about $5 million to cover plaintiffs’ legal fees and other costs

Most Read