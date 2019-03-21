5 to start your day

Chilliwack mayor sits down with health minister, phone scam tricks seniors out of $3.1 million and more

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Thursday, Mar. 21.

1.Mayor takes homeless taxi transfer problem to B.C. health minister

Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove drove into Vancouver to find out why Fraser Health allowed a vulnerable patient to be discharged from Surrey Memorial and driven to a Chilliwack homeless shelter by taxi. See more >

2. Surrey lottery winner being sued by co-workers

A group of Surrey factory workers are taking their co-worker to court over a $1-million Lotto Max prize. See more >

3. Having phone within sight while driving does not violate law: B.C. judge

“The mere presence of a cell phone within sight of a driver is not enough to secure a conviction,” Justice Murray Block said in the decision to aquit a man convicted of distracted driving. See more >

4. Province bypasses Maple Ridge city to pick spot for temporary housing

The units and a medical room will provide space for the 47 people experiencing homelessness who, until recently, were residing at Anita Place Tent City. See more >

5. Latest phone scam tricks Vancouver seniors out of $3.1 million

“Awareness is the key to preventing phone scams like this one. When you use a hardline phone, anytime you hang up, there is an opportunity for someone to still be connected with you on the other line,” said VPD Sgt. Jason Robillard. See more >

