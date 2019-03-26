This is the aftermath of a fire that was set on a second-storey balcony on Ware Street in Abbotsford on March 24, 2019. (Submitted)

5 to start your day

Fatal crash in Coquitlam, stranger climbs onto balcony and lights fire, and more

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Tuesday, March 26.

1. VIDEO: Pedestrian killed, two injured in Coquitlam three-vehicle crash

Several roads were closed overnight after the bad collision at Mariner Way and Riverview Crescent. See more >

2. Stranger climbs onto second-storey patio and lights fire in barbecue

The ‘absolutely sick’ incident in Abbotsford terrified a couple who have a two-year-old son. See more >

3. Man behind dozens of disturbing phone calls gets 18-month conditional term

Joel Perry harassed several women across B.C. – including to a senior in a care home. See more >

4. Mexican restaurant told to remove Mexican flag from patio

Says the general manager for the White Rock eatery: “This is ridiculous that this is even being enforced. I’ve never heard of anything like this in my life.” See more >

5. River cleanup crew finds bag of discarded sex toys

Volunteers found the usual food scraps and plastics while clearing along the Vedder River, but then they stumbled upon the bag. See more >

The good, bad and the unknown of Apple’s new services

5 to start your day

Fatal crash in Coquitlam, stranger climbs onto balcony and lights fire, and more

