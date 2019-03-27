5 to start your day

13-year-old killed in Coquitlam crash that involved five kids, three dead in South Surrey crash and more

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Wednesday, Mar. 27.

1. Three dead in South Surrey crash, IHIT investigating

Speaking at a press conference late Tuesday afternoon, Cpl. Frank Jang of IHIT said while the investigation is still in its early stages, police believe there is no continued risk to the safety of the community. See more >

2. 13-year-old killed in Coquitlam crash that involved five kids

RCMP say they will be reviewing dash-cam video to help determine the cause of the crash. Impairment and distraction do not appear to have been factors. Both drivers are cooperating. See more >

3. BC Ferries boat hits the dock in Langdale, no injuries

The vessel crashed into a dock at the Langdale terminal, causing suspension of sailings between Langdale and Horseshoe Bay. See more >

4. Stranger climbs onto second-storey Abbotsford patio and lights fire in barbecue

The first thing the family noticed when they rushed toward their patio was that the living room window was smashed and a man was “babbling and yelling, not making sense, acting wild.” See more >

5. Mystery plane wakes up Langley residents

On March 22 and 23, residents began calling the Langley RCMP about a plane that had been circling for some time. See more >

Just Posted

Sources Food Bank in Langley finds new location

With just weeks to go before they had to move, a new place to operate has been located

VIDEO: Giants slip past T-Birds in Game 3 of playoffs

Crowd in Kent, Wash. watches Vancouver defeat Seattle 6-4 Tuesday - preparing for rematch Wednesday

Kwantlen Polytechnic University faces $12 million shortfall

University president says by law, KPU budget must be balanced

Langley’s Glass House Estate winery has new owners

Joseph Richard Group purchases family-owned business

Trump takes victory lap; Dems still seek full Mueller report

Trump urged Republicans to figure out a way to repeal President Barack Obama’s signature health care law

Most B.C. residents concerned about recent measles outbreaks: poll

23 per cent of British Columbians doubt the need for vaccines

Canada’s board gender diversity behind U.S. as resources, small firms lag: TD

It’s an improvement from 2011, when the U.S. outpaced Canada in eight out of 10 industries

Statistics Canada reports trade deficit shrinks to $4.2B in January

Economists had expected a deficit of $3.5 billion for January

China ratchets up pressure on Canada amid Huawei dispute

China has suspended its second Canadian canola producer

