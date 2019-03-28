5 to start your day

Police ID three found dead in South Surrey crash, Chilliwack RCMP officer charged and more

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Thursday, March 28.

1. Mother, two sons ID’d as three found dead after South Surrey car crash

Police were alerted to a single-vehicle crash on the 32 Avenue Diversion, under the Highway 99 overpass, at approximately 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. They arrived to find a badly damaged grey sedan, debris scattered across the road, and the three bodies. See more >

2. Chilliwack RCMP officer charged after elderly woman struck by police vehicle

Const. Yannick Leblanc faces one count of driving without due care and attention under the Motor Vehicle Act for the incident on March 30, 2018 while the officer was on duty. See more >

3. Puppy in care of Maple Ridge SPCA after being hit twice by car

Once at the SPCA branch, Cozzy was discovered to have “road rash” and soft tissue damage. X-rays determined that he also had a broken right femur, requiring surgery. See more >

4. Nowhere to go for people evicted from unlicensed Langley trailer park

The lot has about 10 to 12 residents, according to residents. The actual owner of the property is apparently an absentee landlord. See more >

5. OD prevention sites possible at Canada’s prisons: Correctional Service

In a statement, the Correctional Service of Canada says it “is in the early stages of exploring overdose prevention sites as another harm-reduction measure option for inmates.” See more >

