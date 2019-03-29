Port Moody mayor Robert Vagramov. (Black Press Media files)

5 to start your day

Port Moody mayor charged with sexual assault, women at B.C. legislature told to cover up bare arms and more

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Friday, March 29.

1. ‘I’ll miss you all’: Facebook message posted moments before South Surrey crash

A young man identified by neighbours of a South Surrey home as one of the three people dead following a crash on the 32 Avenue Diversion Tuesday morning left a disturbing message on Facebook just moments before the tragedy. See more >

2. Port Moody mayor takes leave of absence to fight sex assault charge

Robert Vagramov says he plans to fight the charge in court, and preparing a legal defence will require his full attention, so he has decided to take a leave of absence starting Friday. See more >

3. Plane that crashed after Abbotsford airshow wasn’t allowed to carry paying passengers: report

Five people were injured – two seriously – when a 74-year-old De Havilland Dragon Rapide crashed shortly after takeoff during the 2018 Abbotsford Airshow. See more >

4. Women at B.C. legislature told to cover up bare arms

Several members of the New Democrat government’s staff say they’ve been approached by sergeant-at-arms staff recently and told it’s against the rules to wear short-sleeved attire in the legislature and were told to cover up. In protest, at least seven female journalists wore short-sleeved attire Thursday. See more >

5. WATCH: Fashion Fridays talks Spring wardrobe inspirations

This Fashion Friday Kim XO is talking about the end of the snow and the beginning of the sun and flowers. See more >

PHOTOS: Aldergrove’s Fraser Highway Starbucks is now open

Subway is planned for the right-sided addition of the store.

Langley body’s identity discovered, lost again over 40 years

A man identified 20 years ago was still an open police file.

NDP prepping to choose Langley-Aldergrove candidate

Nominations are expected to be open soon for the party.

Asbestos fix slows down progress on contest-winning Langley café

The Pink Avo is to be open by this summer in the City’s downtown

Total Makeover Challenge contestants team up to fundraise

Three groups of women are hosting fundraisers as part of the Total Makeover Challenge.

VIDEO: Two people dead after dramatic standoff ends with gunfire in Surrey

Neighbour says ‘at least 15 or 20’ shots ring out during morning standoff in Surrey

Tourist taking photos dies in fall at Grand Canyon

Two people have died at the popular tourist spot in separate incidents

Fashion Fridays: Spring wardrobe inspirations

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Two more measles cases confirmed at Vancouver Island hospital

Island Health warns of possible exposure at Royal Jubilee Hospital in Victoria

Trial set for B.C. man accused of swimming naked in Toronto shark tank

Toronto police allege David Weaver assaulted a man outside Medieval Times in October 2018

‘Olympics of Recreational Hockey’ coming to Richmond in spring 2020

CARHA Hockey World Cup to involve 140 teams from 15 countries

B.C. legal aid lawyers get $7.9 million after vote to strike

Legal aid lawyers voted overwhelmingly to start withdrawing their services in April over lack of funds

Spring has sprung: Lillooet, B.C., hottest spot in Canada as sunshine continues

Burns Lake, Yoho National Park both break temperature records

