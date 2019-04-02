5 to start your day

RCMP investigating crash, shooting in Surrey, third pedestrian crash in the Lower Mainland since Sunday and more

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Tuesday, April 2.

1. Surrey RCMP investigating crash, shooting in Guildford

Footage from the scene shows significant damage to two vehicles, in what appears to have been a T-bone crash. See more >

2. Man arrested after suspicious fire prompts evacuation at Langara College

The man, in his 20s, remains in custody. His name will not be released unless charges are laid. See more >

3. Man in his 60s dies after pedestrian crash in Vancouver, third collision in region

Police said in a statement that evening that the man was hit by a black BMW sedan just after 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of East 49th Avenue and Frederick Street. See more >

4. Wildfire breaks out northeast of Squamish

No structures are at risk but the fire is “highly visible” from the city. See more >

5. White Rock Pride Society ‘discriminated’ against by Catholic church, president says

The president of the White Rock Pride Society says his organization feels discriminated against because the Star of the Sea Roman Catholic Parish will not rent its community centre to the society for an upcoming Pride event. See more >

Game of Thrones takes over Bellagio fountains in Las Vegas

VIDEO: Spring shearing at Kensington Prairie alpaca farm

Eighty fleecy alpacas received fresh new haircuts in Langley this weekend.

First in overall divsion, silver in Metro Vancouver Soccer League cup finals

Aldergrove Alliance battled hard in their final game of the Metro Women’s… Continue reading

Giants punch ticket to Round 2 starting in Langley Friday

G-Men beats Seattle 5-1 Saturday, taking Round 1 of the playoffs and advancing to next level

Aldergrove Community Garden ripe for planting

Plots are still available for residents to plant flowers, or seeds that can be harvested

Dinner offers big infusion to Langley charity

Family style fundraiser in the Fort aids hospice’s support programs

Video: Rare white lion cubs born in Crimea

Rare white lion cubs born in Crimea safari park

Kids rescue elderly woman who fell, was left lying outside home for 10 hours

Children in Nanaimo respond to cries of injured elderly woman who’d spent the night in her doorway

Man in his 60s fatally struck in Vancouver crosswalk

This is the fourth pedestrian death in Vancouver so far this year

Man arrested after suspicious fire prompts evacuation at Langara College

Vancouver police say the man in his 20s was eventually arrested by transit police in Surrey

Surrey RCMP investigating crash, shooting in Guildford area

Police believe the two incidents are connected

Wildfire breaks out northeast of Squamish

BC Wildfire says 3.5 hectare blaze isn’t at risk of damaging buildings

Women have ‘legitimate claims’ for justice, equality: Pope

The document calls for an urgent reform of Catholic schools and youth ministry programs

Mistakes on mobile, internet and TV bills is No. 1 issue on tally by ombudsman

Incorrect billing charges accounted for 16.5 per cent of all issues raised

