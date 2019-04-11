Mayor Mike Morden and members of council were in attendance at the rally on Saturday. (Neil Corbett/THE NEWS)

5 to start your day

Surrey pub ‘a total loss’ after overnight fire, Maple Ridge mayor under fire after homeless comments and more

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Thursday, April 11.

1. Maple Ridge mayor pulls back on comment that homeless are ‘raping and pillaging’ community

Mike Morden said the words were “an expression of frustration and probably weren’t appropriate.” See more >

2. Surrey pub ‘a total loss’ after overnight fire

Surrey Battalion Chief Brian Carmichael told the Now-Leader reports of an explosion at the pub came in just before 3 a.m. See more >

3. Book-banning discussion bubbles up at Chilliwack board table

A motion brought forward from a Chilliwack school board trustee implies that teachers would have to foresee “resources that some may consider controversial” and inform parents about its use. See more >

4. Coquihalla seeing snow, sloppy conditions

On the summit, Environment Canada said to expect a 40 per cent chance of showers this afternoon except a few wet flurries near the summit. See more >

5. Abbotsford Tulip Festival to open early thanks to sun and rain

The festival had been slated to begin on April 15, but organizers say a “perfect mix of sun and showers” has started the tulip season earlier than expected. See more >

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘Hannah Montana’ costumes, props going up for auction
Next story
B.C. bettors can take a stab at Game of Thrones outcomes

Just Posted

Tip from public leads to arrest of wanted men in Langley City

The suspects were seen walking away from a stolen car Monday.

B.C.’s biggest indoor demolition derby debuting in Abbotsford

First-ever Iron Assassin’s Demolition Derby invading Fraser Valley on Saturday

Abbotsford Tulip Festival to open early thanks to sun and rain

Gates to open on Saturday, two days earlier than originally expected

VIDEO: A memorial rose garden for Langley woman

Beverly Anne Clay Memorial Rose Garden planted at the Derek Doubleday Arboretum

Country barn dance fundraises for Langley grads

Proceeds from the Barn Dance BBQ fundraiser on April 27 will go towards WGSS dry grad.

B.C. North Coast residents to Ottawa: ‘We can’t make a living fishing’

Lax Kw’alaams mayor, Prince Rupert biologist speak to standing committee on Fisheries and Oceans

B.C. bettors can take a stab at Game of Thrones outcomes

Bran Stark is the current betting favourite

Maple Ridge mayor under fire after saying homeless ‘raping and pillaging’ city

Mike Morden says words in video were ‘an expression of frustration’

5 to start your day

Surrey pub ‘a total loss’ after overnight fire, Maple Ridge mayor under fire after homeless comments and more

Scheer repeats alleged libel, goads Trudeau to follow through on lawsuit threat

Trudeau had threatened to sue Scheer for his comments on the SNC-Lavalin affair

U.S. charges Wikileaks’ Assange with conspiring with Manning

U.S. has charged Julian Assange with conspiring with Chelsea Manning to break into a classified government computer

‘Heavy snow’ leads to delays on Coquihalla, Okanagan highways

Poor driving conditions expected in B.C.’s interior

B.C. man convicted of criminally harassing ex-wife online denied bail

Patrick Fox was convicted of illegally possessing a firearm and criminal harassment

Keeping Canada’s power on will require 20,000 new workers by 2022

Almost 107,000 people are employed directly in the electricity industry in Canada

Most Read