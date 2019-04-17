5 to start your day

Coquitlam piano teacher facing 15 sex charges dies, another case of measles brings total to 27 in B.C. and more

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Wednesday, April 17.

1. Food delivery app Skip The Dishes issues warning to drivers about Brandon Teixeira

Teixeira is charged with first-degree murder in connection with the Oct. 23, 2017 shooting that killed 28-year-old Nicholas Khabra, and continues to elude capture. He is one of Canada’s most wanted. See more >

2. Man dead after Kitsilano shooting

Police say the investigation is in its early stages, but a man gunned down Tuesday night appears targeted. See more >

3. Coquitlam piano teacher facing 15 sex charges dies

Dmytro Kubyshkin, 68, died ahead of trial where he faced allegations from multiple former students. See more >

4. Another case of measles brings total to 27 in B.C.

The sick person lives in the Fraser Health reason, the authority said late Tuesday, and went to multiple public places while infectious. See more >

5. Jason Kenney’s UCP defeats NDP with majority in Alberta

It’s an election expected to define or, in the case of Kenney, redefine Alberta’s relationship with the federal government and specifically Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. See more >

Just Posted

Township adopts $18 million policy to help revitalize Aldergrove’s downtown core

Woodward spearheaded the policy, which sends more Township amenity contribution funds to Aldergrove

VIDEO: fire forces evacuation of Langley apartment building

Damage to utility door at entrance to building parkade

Council ponders new funding policy to finish widening Langley’s 208th Street

The Township will look at a proposal to fund the project through regional development.

Food trucks line up for mass safety inspections in Langley

Firefighters organized the inspections of the popular mobile food vendors

Aldergrove water park entry fee rises 25 per cent

Though an Aldergrove water park price hike did occur, it was only… Continue reading

UPDATE: Four victims identified in deadly Penticton shooting spree

John Brittain, 68, faces three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

B.C. braces for another round of pipeline battle with Alberta’s Jason Kenney

Premier John Horgan looks to cool dispute that’s heading back to court

Gruesome details emerge as trial begins for B.C. man charged in daughters’ Christmas deaths

Crown presents opening statement, calls first witness

$1 billion raised to rebuild Paris’ Notre Dame after fire

France has set a one-year deadline to get the work done

Prince George on verge of first BC Hockey League title

Spruce Kings defeat Vernon Vipers 4-3 n OT; lead Fred Page Cup championship 3-0

