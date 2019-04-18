5 to start your day

Police identify victim in Vancouver shooting, Trans Mountain pipeline decision extended and more

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Thursday April 18.

1. Man identified in Vancouver’s fourth homicide of the year

Police responded to reports of shots being fired in the area of West 4th Avenue and Burrard Street on Tuesday just after 8:30 p.m. See more >

2. Death of woman found in Maple Ridge creek deemed suspicious

The death of May Cunningham, 52, found in the riverfront area of Kanaka Creek Regional Park early on March 22 is being considered suspicious and police are asking anyone with information to contact them. See more >

3. Federal government extends deadline to make Trans Mountain decision to June 18

Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi says the extended deadline will give the government more time to complete its consultations with Indigenous groups. See more >

4. Could a pharmacist’s consultation help more people get vaccinated?

Giving pharmacists an incentive to speak with patients about vaccines could drastically decrease the number of people hit with the flu each year, according to a new study. See more >

5. RCMP locate missing Colony Farm psychiatric patient

Christopher Thomas Joseph Askey was issued a day pass from the hospital on Colony Farm Road, but he was reported missing when he didn’t come back on April 10 just before 10 p.m. See more >

Just Posted

Langley police seek new leads in hit and run cold case

Six years ago, someone struck a young woman with a car and drove off

BC Ferries to pilot selling beer and wine on select routes

Drinks from select B.C. breweries and VQA wineries to be sold on Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen route

Langley gymnasts golden at provincials

LGF and Flip City win multiple all-around champion awards

Rugby the way it used to be: Langley club alumni remember

As part of its 50th anniversary celebrations, former players gather at field

Rainfall warning: Up to 70 mm expected across Fraser Valley

Environment Canada issued a weather warning heading into the long weekend

4 victims killed in Penticton shooting spree remembered at vigil

John Brittain, 68, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder

Vaisakhi parade to fill Surrey streets Saturday: Everything you need to know

More than 500,000 people expected for one of the world’s largest Vaisakhi-related events

Three climbers presumed dead after avalanche in Banff National Park

One of the men is American and the other two are from Europe, according to officials

TSB issues two safety recommendations in probe of fatal B.C. train derailment

The train derailment killed three crew members on board

VIDEO: Trump tried to seize control of Mueller probe, report says

Special counsel Robert Mueller’s report revealed to a waiting nation Thursday

Short-circuit likely caused Notre Dame fire: police official

Investigators made an initial assessment of the cathedral but can’t yet search charred interior

Whitecaps fans stage walkout over club’s response to allegations against B.C. coach

Soccer coach has been suspended by Coastal FC since February

Man in hospital after crash involving parked car in Vancouver

It is unclear what led to the collision involving a black Acura and a parked Land Rover

Elizabeth May’s B.C. wedding will be a ‘low carbon affair’ on Earth Day

Green party leader’s wedding party to depart in a cavalcade of electric cars

