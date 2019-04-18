5 to start your day

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Thursday April 18.

1. Man identified in Vancouver’s fourth homicide of the year

Police responded to reports of shots being fired in the area of West 4th Avenue and Burrard Street on Tuesday just after 8:30 p.m. See more >

2. Death of woman found in Maple Ridge creek deemed suspicious

The death of May Cunningham, 52, found in the riverfront area of Kanaka Creek Regional Park early on March 22 is being considered suspicious and police are asking anyone with information to contact them. See more >

3. Federal government extends deadline to make Trans Mountain decision to June 18

Natural Resources Minister Amarjeet Sohi says the extended deadline will give the government more time to complete its consultations with Indigenous groups. See more >

4. Could a pharmacist’s consultation help more people get vaccinated?

Giving pharmacists an incentive to speak with patients about vaccines could drastically decrease the number of people hit with the flu each year, according to a new study. See more >

5. RCMP locate missing Colony Farm psychiatric patient

Christopher Thomas Joseph Askey was issued a day pass from the hospital on Colony Farm Road, but he was reported missing when he didn’t come back on April 10 just before 10 p.m. See more >

