5 to start your day

Death in Surrey being probed by homicide investigators, FOI offers top dog names in White Rock and more

B.C. Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth speaks to media on April 23, 2019 in Abbotsford, following a news conference on gang prevention and intervention funding, including shy of $1 million over three years for Abbotsford’s In It Together program. (Dustin Godfrey/Abbotsford News)

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Wednesday, April 24.

1. Surrey RCMP investigating after ‘sudden death’ of man found with critical injuries

At approximately 3:16 p.m., police were notified by Emergency Health Services of an injured man who was reported to be laying on the ground in the 13300-block of 114th Avenue. See more >

2. Abbotsford youth gang prevention program gets provincial funding

Abbotsford Police Department Chief Cst. Mike Serr said the funding is in recognition of the need not only for enforcement on gang matters, but also for prevention and intervention strategies to help youths leave gangs or not join gangs in the first place. See more >

.@ChiefSerr says even with successful prevention programs, youths are attracted to gangs. pic.twitter.com/fAUxABGWVE — ᵈᵘˢᵗⁱⁿ ᵍᵒᵈᶠʳᵉʸ (@dustinrgodfrey) April 23, 2019

3. Should B.C. parents receive money if they make sure their kids are vaccinated?

A study suggests nearly 30 per cent of British Columbians agree with the idea of giving parents a tax break if their child has all age-recommended vaccinations. See more >

4. FOI reveals top dog names in White Rock, and it’s not Fido

The dog names are listed on a freedom-of-information request recently released by the City of White Rock. The FOI request fetched more than 800 names, with the most pawpular being Charlie, Coco, Bella, Lucy and Maggie. See more >

5. 3 strikes and you’re out: Chilliwack Mounties ticket drivers

Several drivers were given tickets after two very visual warnings in Yarrow last week, including two speed signs and volunteers very obviously recording their speeds. See more >

