The BC SPCA is investigating the deaths of two kittens who were found stuffed inside a plastic bag in a Vancouver dumpster. (BC SPCA)

5 to start your day

Many in hospital after Aldergrove deck collapse, video showing pig abuse allegedly at Abbotsford farm and more

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Thursday, April 25.

1. Two in critical condition, several still in hospital after Aldergrove deck collapse

A number of people remain in hospital after last weekend’s deck collapse that left close to 40 people injured. See more >

2. ‘B.C. cannot wait for action’: Top doctor urges province to decriminalize illicit drugs

In her report Wednesday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said the country’s approach in its war on drugs has criminalized and stigmatized drug users – arresting and punishing them – instead of treating the current state of drug use as what is ultimately a health issue. See more >

3. ‘Alarm bells’ raised by footage allegedly from Abbotsford pig farm, SPCA says

Video allegedly shot at an Abbotsford pig farm that shows the corpses of dead piglets among live animals “raises alarm bells” and will trigger an investigation, according to the B.C. SPCA. See more >

4. Busy days continue on BC Ferries routes

Both the 7 and 9 a.m. Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay sailings were 100 per cent full Thursday morning, and the ferry scheduled for 11 a.m. is sitting at 78 per cent full, as of 7 a.m. See more >

5. SPCA investigating after newborn kittens found in Vancouver dumpster

The animal shelter was alerted to the kittens when a passerby heard sounds coming from the dumpster located inside a secured parking area at 1040 Pacific Street on Friday, the organization said in a statement on Wednesday. See more >

Harry and Meghan: Newest royal baby could be an American

VIDEO: Giants come back to earn 4-3 overtime victory

Playing in Spokane for the second consecutive night, the G-Men triumph put them 3-1 in the playoffs

Two victims of Aldergrove deck collapse in ICU, several others still in hospital

Close relative Satwant Garcha makes daily trips to visit those injured at the wedding

Campaign for terminally ill Langley boy nears goal

Fundraiser to send eight-year-old on a cruise with his family

Langley youth coach banned amid sexual harassment, bullying scandal: Water Polo Canada

Justin Mitchell can’t take part in Water Polo Canada events or clubs

Annual Langley Walk makes its way to Aldergrove

This weekend, Langley’s walkers and runners will get further acquainted with Aldergrove.

VIDEO: Driver in bizarre hit-and-run at B.C. car dealership turns herself in

Police believe alcohol was a factor in incident causing estimated $15,000 in damages

Fatal accident near Manning Park closes Highway 3

No alternative routes available

Two units damaged in Abbotsford apartment fire

Quick action from fire rescue service halted blaze from spreading beyond two damaged units

Allegedly intoxicated man arrested after 3 paramedics attacked at Kamloops hospital

Paramedics had transported the man to Royal Inlands Hospital for medical treatment

Canadian privacy watchdogs find major shortcomings in Facebook probe

The probe followed reports that Facebook had let an outside organization use an app to access users’ personal info

Busy day for passengers on BC Ferries

First two sailings from Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay full Thursday morning

B.C., Ottawa talk 50/50 split on abandoned bus-route service

B.C. has paid $2 million on a bus service for the northern part of the province

‘B.C. cannot wait for action’: Top doctor urges province to decriminalize illicit drugs

Dr. Bonnie Henry says current approach in ‘war on drugs’ has criminalized and stigmatized drug users

