The Massey Tunnel (Black Press file photo)

5 to start your day

Worst 10 bus routes in Metro Vancouver released, woman, 60, charged in connection to thefts at YVR and more

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Friday, April 26.

1. Woman, 60, charged in connection to thefts at YVR

Miriam Fajardo was arrested on April 17 after investigators saw her allegedly stealing a purse from a passenger in the international arrivals terminal. See more >

2. Seven years after daughter’s death, mother issues new appeal for answers

This week, from her home in Subdury, Ont., Carmen Perron appealed once again for answers, hoping the passage of time may be enough to sway those who have kept silent about what happened to her 20-year-old daughter. See more >

3. Mayors, First Nations chiefs, urge ‘immediate action’ on new Massey crossing

“With the timelines currently being contemplated by the province, construction on a new crossing may not be completed before 2030 — a delay that greatly impacts the lives of tens of thousands of residents who make use of the tunnel each day, and the overall liveability of our region,” the letter reads. See more >

4. Worst 10 bus routes in Metro Vancouver for rider complaints

Likely not a surprise to those who ride it, Route 319 between Surrey and Delta at Scott Road Station and the Newton Exchange received the highest number of complaints. See more >

5. One million recyclable bottles ‘lost’ daily in B.C., foundation says

Chloe Dubois, of the Ocean Legacy Foundation, says her organization found 387 million beverage containers, including items like plastic drink bottles and beer cans, didn’t make it back into the province’s regulated deposit refund system in 2017. See more >

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Be wary of robot emotions; ‘simulated love is never love’
Next story
VIDEO: Large dust devil swirls through town in B.C.’s interior

Just Posted

Langley single mom given aid to achieve what’s in her heart

Each year Langley Soroptimists give grants to local mothers going back to school

VIDEO: Highway One to be widened east to 264th Street in Langley

The $235 million project includes upgrades to overpasses and a rail bridge

Three Langley communities included in 30 kilometre Canada Day parade route

The expanded parade is being organized by a sub-committee of the Aldergrove Fair.

U.S. inn owner, charged with smuggling people into Canada, granted bail

Robert Joseph Boule ordered to turn away anyone indicating a plan to enter Canada illegally

Suspect stole lingerie in Langley heist

Langley RCMP is also looking for someone who bought $6,000 in goods with a stolen credit card

VIDEO: B.C.’s waving granny gets incredible send-off from school kids

Tinney Davidson has been waving at students on their way to school for over 11 years, but is moving in a month

5 to start your day

Worst 10 bus routes in Metro Vancouver released, woman, 60, charged in connection to thefts at YVR and more

One million recyclable bottles ‘lost’ daily in B.C., foundation says

387 million beverage containers didn’t make it back into the province’s regulated deposit refund system in 2017

Struggling B.C. adoption agency elects new board that intends to keep it open

The previous board announced that Choices would close May 31

Woman, 60, charged in connection to thefts at YVR

RCMP believe the foreign national is part of a larger organized theft group

Vancouver man, 19, charged in human trafficking case involving teen girl

The 16-year-old girl was reported missing and later discovered in Vancouver

Worst 10 bus routes in Metro Vancouver for rider complaints

TransLink releases list, with Route 319 at the top

Mayors, First Nations chiefs, urge ‘immediate action’ on new Massey crossing

Joint letter asks province to move up timeline, consider only eight-lane tunnel options

Bus driver assault in Vancouver once again raises safety concerns

A 49-year-old Surrey man was released on a promise to appear in court. No charge has been laid

Most Read