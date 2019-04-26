5 to start your day

Worst 10 bus routes in Metro Vancouver released, woman, 60, charged in connection to thefts at YVR and more

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Friday, April 26.

1. Woman, 60, charged in connection to thefts at YVR

Miriam Fajardo was arrested on April 17 after investigators saw her allegedly stealing a purse from a passenger in the international arrivals terminal. See more >

2. Seven years after daughter’s death, mother issues new appeal for answers

This week, from her home in Subdury, Ont., Carmen Perron appealed once again for answers, hoping the passage of time may be enough to sway those who have kept silent about what happened to her 20-year-old daughter. See more >

3. Mayors, First Nations chiefs, urge ‘immediate action’ on new Massey crossing

“With the timelines currently being contemplated by the province, construction on a new crossing may not be completed before 2030 — a delay that greatly impacts the lives of tens of thousands of residents who make use of the tunnel each day, and the overall liveability of our region,” the letter reads. See more >

4. Worst 10 bus routes in Metro Vancouver for rider complaints

Likely not a surprise to those who ride it, Route 319 between Surrey and Delta at Scott Road Station and the Newton Exchange received the highest number of complaints. See more >

5. One million recyclable bottles ‘lost’ daily in B.C., foundation says

Chloe Dubois, of the Ocean Legacy Foundation, says her organization found 387 million beverage containers, including items like plastic drink bottles and beer cans, didn’t make it back into the province’s regulated deposit refund system in 2017. See more >

