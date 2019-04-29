5 to start your day

Animal rights supporters stage a protest at Excelsior Hog Farms in Abbotsford on Sunday, April 28, 2019. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Monday, April 29.

1. Ferry cancellations back up Tsawwassen-to-Swartz-Bay route

More disruptions for BC Ferries, after multiple days of high winds causing one vessel to hit a dock and be pulled from the run. See more >

2. VIDEO: One person arrested at protest at Abbotsford pig farm

Hundreds showed up at the farm early Sunday morning to protest, after footage was released that allegedly showed the corpses of dead piglets among live animals. See more >

3. VIDEO: One woman stabbed, another in custody in Abbotsford

Few details so far about what led to a 36-year-old woman being airlifted to hospital and a 20-year-old woman under arrest. See more >

4. Homicide team called in after body found in New Westminster

One man was killed and another arrested after a shooting in the 600 block of East Columbia. See more >

5. Kwantlen music students looking elsewhere because of budget tightening, student leader says

The applications to transfer follow a decision last month to freeze admissions, despite outcry from students and instructors. See more >

Just Posted

Cuddly baby goat stolen from BC farm during snuggle session

Vancouver Island farmers believe tiny infant was taken during public snuggle program

Kwantlen music students looking elsewhere because of budget tightening, student leader says

Transfer to other schools being sought in response to freeze on new admissions to music program

Junior Thunder aim for bounce back season in Langley

With a new head coach at the helm, this Langley Junior A lacrosse team has eye on Minto Cup

VIDEO: One person arrested at protest at Abbotsford pig farm

Over one hundred protestors have invaded Excelsior Hog Farm on Harris Road

VIDEO: First Fort Langley vegan market a hit

Organizers estimate thousands attended

That’s no kitty cat: Victoria firefighters help catch cougar chased up a tree

Officers and their dogs tracked the big cat and chased it up a tree in Gorge Road neighbourhood

British Columbians drink less beer than other Canadians

Despite proliferation of micro-breweries, B.C. records lowest share of beer sold in Canada

Ferry cancellations back up Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay route

A busy day for ferry passengers

VIDEO: Woman stabbed in Abbotsford and another one in custody

Victim airlifted Sunday afternoon in serious, but stable, condition

B.C. communities mark National Day of Mourning

In 2018, there were 131 work related deaths in B.C.

Homicide team called in after victim found dead in New Westminster

Police have arrested a suspect

BC Ferries cancellations continue into Monday after high winds damage vessel

A number of sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay were cancelled

B.C. photographer injured after eagles plunge from sky

Lisa Bell suffers puncture wounds after birds drop into her lap

