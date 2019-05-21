The corgis often took breaks from the race to chase other competitors around the sodden arena. (Grace Kennedy/Cloverdale Reporter)

5 to start your day

Corgis put on a show at the Cloverdale Rodeo, family of B.C. pilot killed in Honduras remembers him and more

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Friday, May 17.

1. Corgis race in first-ever Cloverdale Rodeo competition

The Cloverdale Rodeo welcomed a new kind of competition to its longstanding roughstock events this year: corgi races

The idea for competition, which saw excitable corgis pitted against each other in a race of speed and mental readiness, came from general manager Mike MacSorley who is the proud owner of Lou. See more >

2. Man arrested after police standoff and fire at Abbotsford home

A 35-year-old man was arrested Monday afternoon in Abbotsford after a fire forced him out of a home in which he had barricaded himself for more than three hours.

Const. Jody Thomas said when police arrived at the home, they found out that a man who was inside the home was breaching his court-ordered conditions to have no contact with a woman inside and to not go to her home. See more >

3. Family of B.C. pilot killed in Honduras trying to ‘piece together’ tragedy

The family is “not doing good,” father Larry Forseth said.

“We are taking it very badly,” he said. “He was way too young …. It’s a horrible thing to lose your child and he was a very special child. And we are a very close family.” See more >

4. Hungry bear takes snack from Maple Ridge kitchen

April Migneault got home from work Sunday evening and found that a bear had been in her kitchen and stole some chips.

She had left the back deck door open to let some air in as the temperature reached 24.2 C outside Sunday, according to Environment Canada, as recorded at Pitt Meadows Regional Airport on the Victoria Day long weekend. See more >

5. Should B.C. already be implementing province-wide fire bans?

Concerned British Columbians are hoping a petition urging B.C. Wildfire Services to implement a full fire ban will help reduce the risk of wildfires.

The ‘Keep B.C. Green Full Fire Ban Now’ petition was created on Change.org recently. See more >

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Meatless sausage being tested at Little Caesars across the U.S.

Just Posted

Langley’s James Allenby is king of the links at RBC Canadian Open Regional Qualifier

Carded a bogey-free 7-Under 65 to take medallist honours.

Cupcakes against cancer: Langley parents rally to help family

Christine Tulloch, a crusader against cancer, has suffered a third relapse

Aldergrove chef sentenced to seven years for million-dollar drug operation

Raymon Ranu has been working as a cook since he was arrested for selling fentanyl and cocaine

Anti-gang forum aimed at helping Langley parents keep teens safe

Preventing gang recruitment is the focus of a forum to be held next week

Going above and beyond: PFG Glass

How a small Langley company pulled off a pivot to become the biggest in Western Canada

Killer of Calgary mother, daughter gets no parole for 50 years

A jury found Edward Downey guilty last year in the deaths of Sara Baillie, 34, and five-year-old Taliyah Marsman

Sitting and sleeping on downtown sidewalks could net $100 fine in Penticton

The measure, which still requires final approval, would be enforced between May and Sept. 30

Survey finds 15% of Canadian cannabis users with a valid licence drive within two hours of using

Survey also finds middle-aged men are upping their usage following legalization

RCMP investigating after woman pushed off cliff at Vancouver Island lake

Woman injured after 40-foot fall into water

16 Coast Guard ships to be built in $15.7B ‘fleet renewal’ plan in B.C.: Trudeau

Two other ships will be built in Nova Scotia

B.C. man killed in logging accident ‘would have done anything for anyone’

Wife remembers 43-year old Petr Koncek, father of two children

Ottawa spending $24.5M to research on health benefits, risks of pot use

$390,000 will fund two cannabis public awareness

50 trip planning kiosks coming to TransLink routes

Kiosk will allow riders to see schedules and alerts

Crackdown on money laundering does not include federal public inquiry: minister

An independent report commissioned concluded $7.4 billion was laundered in B.C. last year

Most Read