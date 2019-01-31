5 to start your day

Transit officer shot in Surrey and hunt for suspect continues, snow a possibility this weekend and more

Police arrested a man in the area of 198B Street and 44th Avenue, in connection with a possible impaired driving case. (Anngela Bayer/Special to the Langley Advance)

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Thursday, Jan. 31:

1. Police hunting armed suspect after transit officer shot in Surrey

Surrey RCMP say the officer received serious but not life-threatening injuries after being shot in the arm twice, and has been taken to Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster. Since then, police have released surveillance video of the suspect. See more >

Please share: video released of the suspect who shot a @TransitPolice officer earlier today. We are actively searching for him. Call 911 if you see him. pic.twitter.com/xZxM7g9zdD — Surrey RCMP (@SurreyRCMP) January 31, 2019

2. Freezing temperatures, and possible snow, headed for the Lower Mainland

The Lower Mainland has mostly missed the frigid depths of winter so far, but Environment Canada says that is all about to change with below-freezing temperatures forecast for the weekend. See more >

3. Langley Mounties arrest suspect impaired driver

Mounties are investigating a possible impaired driving incident that led to a few cars being struck and a man being arrested Wednesday afternoon in Langley. See more >

4. B.C. NDP holds onto power with byelection win

The B.C. NDP’s win in the Nanaimo by-election stabilizes their hold on a minority government at the B.C. legislature, maintaining the status quo two-vote edge that emerged after the 2017 election. See more >

5. Police offer $100,000 reward to find gangster wanted in 2009 shooting

Conor D’Monte is wanted for murder in the death of another well-known gangster, Kevin LeClair of the Red Scorpions. Police believe D’Monte left Canada in 2011, and has been on the run since. See more >

