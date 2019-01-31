Police arrested a man in the area of 198B Street and 44th Avenue, in connection with a possible impaired driving case. (Anngela Bayer/Special to the Langley Advance)

5 to start your day

Transit officer shot in Surrey and hunt for suspect continues, snow a possibility this weekend and more

Here are Black Press Media’s top stories for Thursday, Jan. 31:

1. Police hunting armed suspect after transit officer shot in Surrey

Surrey RCMP say the officer received serious but not life-threatening injuries after being shot in the arm twice, and has been taken to Royal Columbian Hospital in New Westminster. Since then, police have released surveillance video of the suspect. See more >

2. Freezing temperatures, and possible snow, headed for the Lower Mainland

The Lower Mainland has mostly missed the frigid depths of winter so far, but Environment Canada says that is all about to change with below-freezing temperatures forecast for the weekend. See more >

3. Langley Mounties arrest suspect impaired driver

Mounties are investigating a possible impaired driving incident that led to a few cars being struck and a man being arrested Wednesday afternoon in Langley. See more >

4. B.C. NDP holds onto power with byelection win

The B.C. NDP’s win in the Nanaimo by-election stabilizes their hold on a minority government at the B.C. legislature, maintaining the status quo two-vote edge that emerged after the 2017 election. See more >

5. Police offer $100,000 reward to find gangster wanted in 2009 shooting

Conor D’Monte is wanted for murder in the death of another well-known gangster, Kevin LeClair of the Red Scorpions. Police believe D’Monte left Canada in 2011, and has been on the run since. See more >

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Images show evidence of what could be one of Canada’s oldest graveyards

Just Posted

Langley Mounties arrest suspect impaired driver

It’s believed an SUV was involved in multiple crashes before the driver is arrested and hospitalized.

Freezing temperatures, and possible snow, headed for the Lower Mainland

Environment Canada says a cold air system will head through B.C., starting in the central interior

Langley mayors to field questions from development industry at Fraser Valley forum

Panel of Fraser Valley mayors and municipal reps organized by the Urban Development Institute

Aldergrove Star Editor’s Swan Song: It’s been good to know you

…but you can’t miss me because I’m not going away…

Police offer $100,000 reward to find gangster wanted in 2009 B.C. strip mall shooting

Conor D’Monte, formerly of the UN gang, is wanted in the death of Red Scorpions’ Kevin LeClair

Analysis: A smooth transition for B.C. NDP in Nanaimo byelection

Blow to B.C. Greens, John Horgan’s hold on power remains slim

5 tostart your day

Transit officer shot in Surrey and hunt for suspect continues, snow a possibility this weekend and more

Canadian Indigenous groups want sea health study, marine traffic halt

They say the proposed Trans Mountain pipeline expansion and a new shipping terminal near Vancouver would increase pressure on sea life

Bankrupt energy companies can’t abandon old wells, Supreme Court rules

An estimated 1,800 wells representing more than $100 million in liabilities have been abandoned since the case came to court

Closing arguments in trial of Mexican drug lord ‘El Chapo’

Prosecutor: Joaquin Guzman feared prosecution on US soil

UPDATE: NDP candidate wins Nanaimo byelection

Sheila Malcolmson earned about 49 per cent of the vote; all ballot boxes now counted

Armed suspect on the loose after transit officer shot in Surrey

Police warn public to stay away from area of Scott Road SkyTrain Station

B.C. Legislature spending scandal inspires satirical song

Victoria musicians release song All Part of the Uniform

Canucks’ business boss works the bench with minor hockey team in Surrey

NHL team’s chief executive, Trent Carroll, gets pro tips for Bantam squad he helps coach

Most Read