FILE - In this July 1, 2008 file photo, a 7-Eleven is shown in Palo Alto, Calif. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

7-Eleven to let Slurpee lovers name their own price for charity

‘Every donation makes a difference,’ 7-Eleven vice president says

Next week, Canadians will get to name their price for a large Slurpee from 7-Eleven with all proceeds going to feeding the country’s most vulnerable.

Name Your Price Day begins at all 7-Eleven Canada locations at 12:01 a.m. on Sept. 19. People will be able to quench their thirst with a large Slurpee and pay a minimum of 10 cents, with 100 per cent of the proceeds going to Food Banks Canada.

ALSO READ: 7-Eleven celebrates 50 years with free Slurpees across Canada

“Name Your Price Day is not only about raising awareness about the thousands of Canadians who rely on food banks each month, but also enabling our Slurpee fans to make a difference with their Slurpee purchase,” 7-Eleven vice president Norman Hower said in a news release Friday.

“Every donation makes a difference. We’ve seen donations over $20 for a Slurpee in the spirit of supporting those in need.”

Each dollar donated on Sept. 19 will provide three meals, according to Food Banks Canada. The funds raised will be doled out to provincial associations and local food agencies.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Paraskevidekatriaphobia, the fear of Friday the 13th
Next story
Fashion Fridays: 10 effortlessly stylish items for fall

Just Posted

Man shot dead at Aldergrove McDonald’s was brother of Surrey Six killer

Justin Haevischer had a lengthy rap sheet

Appeal filed by Langley man convicted in $6 million fraud

Kirk Roberts is appealing his fraud conviction after pleading guilty earlier this year

First Nations given max compensation for Ottawa’s child-welfare discrimination

2016 ruling said feds didn’t give same funding for on-reserve kids as was given to off-reserve kids

Aldergrove Resource Centre opens its door to the community

Langley Community Services and other non-profits to work out of the space

Langley gymnast reaches new heights at Canadian nationals

The Langley Secondary student returned home a national champion

Fashion Fridays: 10 effortlessly stylish items for fall

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Rainbow crosswalk in Alberta defaced for fourth time with homophobic message

The crosswalk was repainted Thursday morning to remove traces of the spray-painted words

7-Eleven to let Slurpee lovers name their own price for charity

‘Every donation makes a difference,’ 7-Eleven vice president says

Ammonia leak triggers evacuation of B.C. hockey arena

The Comox Valley Sports Centre was evacuated Thursday evening while crews contained the leak

B.C. pawn shop ordered to pay thousands after charging ‘criminal’ interest rate

An Agassiz pawn shop charged 25% interest a month, similar to other shops in the region

Four students arrested at New Westminster school after alleged assault

Police say an argument escalated into a fight, but no one was seriously hurt

B.C. man gets 3.5 years after arrest with enough fentanyl to kill thousands

Micah Jair McClure, 40, was arrested in November 2017 while travelling from Nanaimo in a cab

Mounties lay secrets-law charges against one of their own

Cameron Ortis has been charged under the Security of Information Act

Victoria considers limiting where horse-drawn carriages can go

Council puts forward several queries to the BCSPCA for consideration

Most Read