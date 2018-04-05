A doggone Disney day

Service dogs in training take a field trip to Disneyland Califorina

Disneyland really is the happiest place on earth.

This week a group of adorable dogs went on a field trip to Disneyland Resort in California.

The dogs are part of a California non-profit organization called Canine Companions for Independence, that enhances the lives of people with disabilities by providing highly trained assistance dogs and ongoing support to ensure quality partnerships.

Canine Companions puppies spend 14 to 18 months with volunteer puppy raisers who provide basic obedience training, socialization and care.

As, these puppers are still in training they got to explore a new an exciting learning opportunity by touring Disneyland as a way to socialize the dogs.

Soon these service dogs will help adults with physical disabilities to perform daily tasks or assist children with cognitive and developmental disabilities gain independence.

But, for one day they were just dogs in Disney, enjoying rides and making friends.

One of those friends was Nicole Brown who was lucky enough to spot the dogs in the Magic Kingdom, Mickey ears and all.

