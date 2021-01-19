Abbotsford aviation company offering two free pilot scholarships

Abbotsford’s Canwest Aero Inc. is offering two pilot training scholarships to celebrate the company’s opening at the Abbotsford International Airport

A brand new aviation company based in Abbotsford is offering a big opportunity to a pair of young people interested in entering the aviation industry.

Canwest Aero Inc, which will soon be offering professional pilot training at its new YXX location, announced recently that they will be offering two scholarships valued at $2,500 each to help those people jumpstart their careers in aviation.

The scholarship includes a pilot’s ground school kit, a one-hour introductory flight and a full ground school course on Air Law and Procedures, Navigation and Radio Aids, Meteorology, Airframes, Engines and Systems, Theory of Flight, Flight Instruments, Flight operations, Human Factors and all other prerequisite studies for Transport Canada’s Private Pilot Written Examination.

“We have been received with open arms by the city of Abbotsford and we wanted to show our appreciation and announce our presence to the wider community,” stated Canwest Aero Inc. director of operations Ruhi Leach.

Applicants must be at least 14 years old and be able to provide two character references. Character references can be submitted via email to info@canwestflighttraining.com with the name of the prospective applicant in the subject of the email or by mail to Canwest Aero Inc. 30940 Liberator Avenue, Abbotsford, BC, V2T 6H5.

Applicants who are younger than eighteen must have the consent of their parent/legal guardian.

In order to complete the application process the applicant must complete the following:

– Submit a one minute video titled ‘Why I Want to Become a Pilot’.

– The video must be uploaded to canwestflighttraining.com/scholarship

– The video must include why the applicant believes they should be awarded the scholarship.

– Users must like and share Canwest Flight Training’s scholarship announcement post to their page or stories.

– Comment their name and #canwestflighttraining on the release video ‘Canwest Flight Training’

– The video submissions of the top five applicants will then be posted on Canwest Flight Training’s Instagram page for seven days beginning Feb. 1.

– Applicants will have the opportunity to encourage as many of their friends and family members as possible to like their video during this period.

– On Feb. 7, two of the five applicants with the highest number of likes on their video will be awarded with the scholarship.

– A minimum of 100 likes is required

Complete details can be found at canwestflighttraining.com/scholarship.

