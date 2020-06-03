After delay, ‘Metro Vancouver’s Largest Indoor Amusement Park’ set to open in Surrey

At Central City Fun Park, ‘things will be a little different than what we had originally planned’

The sign outside Central City Fun Park in Surrey. (Facebook photo)

Months later than planned, Surrey’s new Central City Fun Park is set to open at 5 p.m. this Friday (June 5).

The entertainment centre, billed as “Metro Vancouver’s Largest Indoor Amusement Park,” is located in 27,000 square feet of space near Pattullo Bridge and Scott Road SkyTrain Station.

“We are finally ready to open and welcome the community to our Fun Park,” operators posted on the facility’s Facebook page. “Things will be a little different than what we had originally planned but our goal to provide a FUN & SAFE facility remains.”

Central City Fun Park features a roller skating rink, bowling, nine-hole miniature golf course, 65 arcade games, Hologate virtual-reality game, party rooms, a pizzeria and more, in the former SkyZone trampoline park space at 11125 124th St.

The fun park was set to open at spring break, but the COVID-19 pandemic ended those plans.

For now, facility access is limited to 20 people per hour, and the maximum length of stay is two hours.

Occupancy has been reduced from 300 to 40 people, and the use of facemasks is mandatory – “free or bring your own,” operators say.

“We spaced out the Arcade to allow for social distancing,” says the Facebook post. “We have limited Roller Skating to 12 skaters at a time. We have reduced the number of Bowling Lanes in half. We have enhanced our sanitation & cleaning procedures.”

The Hologate VR attraction and pizzeria will remain closed until further notice.

Admission tickets are $20 and must be purchased online prior to arrival. More details are posted to centralcityfunpark.com.

The facility is operated by Surrey-raised brothers Erik, Glen and Steve Vilio, in another of their Willow Industries entertainment ventures.



