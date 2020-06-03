The sign outside Central City Fun Park in Surrey. (Facebook photo)

After delay, ‘Metro Vancouver’s Largest Indoor Amusement Park’ set to open in Surrey

At Central City Fun Park, ‘things will be a little different than what we had originally planned’

Months later than planned, Surrey’s new Central City Fun Park is set to open at 5 p.m. this Friday (June 5).

The entertainment centre, billed as “Metro Vancouver’s Largest Indoor Amusement Park,” is located in 27,000 square feet of space near Pattullo Bridge and Scott Road SkyTrain Station.

“We are finally ready to open and welcome the community to our Fun Park,” operators posted on the facility’s Facebook page. “Things will be a little different than what we had originally planned but our goal to provide a FUN & SAFE facility remains.”

Central City Fun Park features a roller skating rink, bowling, nine-hole miniature golf course, 65 arcade games, Hologate virtual-reality game, party rooms, a pizzeria and more, in the former SkyZone trampoline park space at 11125 124th St.

(Story continues below video)

• RELATED VIDEO/STORY, from Feb. 6: First look inside Surrey’s new Central City Fun Park, with roller rink, bowling and more

The fun park was set to open at spring break, but the COVID-19 pandemic ended those plans.

For now, facility access is limited to 20 people per hour, and the maximum length of stay is two hours.

Occupancy has been reduced from 300 to 40 people, and the use of facemasks is mandatory – “free or bring your own,” operators say.

“We spaced out the Arcade to allow for social distancing,” says the Facebook post. “We have limited Roller Skating to 12 skaters at a time. We have reduced the number of Bowling Lanes in half. We have enhanced our sanitation & cleaning procedures.”

The Hologate VR attraction and pizzeria will remain closed until further notice.

Admission tickets are $20 and must be purchased online prior to arrival. More details are posted to centralcityfunpark.com.

The facility is operated by Surrey-raised brothers Erik, Glen and Steve Vilio, in another of their Willow Industries entertainment ventures.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Entertainmentvideo games

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: A Vancouver Island black bear takes weekend nap in eagle tree

Just Posted

Nearly $2,500 of goods stolen in Walnut Grove after thieves break into vehicles

Langley RCMP are reminding the public not to leave items in the vehicle

Riders return to Langley arena

Langley Riders Society holds first competitions since arena was closed by COVID-19

B.C. government invests $7.5 million through Creative BC to help struggling musicians

Bob D’Eith, MLA for Maple Ridge-Mission, led industry consultations on supports during the pandemic

Fort Gallery re-opens part time to public with exhibition of artist Richard Bond’s work

Fraser Prospect continues Fraser River themed project that the gallery began in January

Langley beekeepers on alert for giant honeybee-murdering hornets recently sighted

Aldergrove beekeeper Bryn Jones ‘concerned’ after South Langley giant Asian hornet sighting

If Trudeau won’t stand up to Trump, how will regular people: Singh

Trudeau did not directly answer a question about Trump’s actions amid protests

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Thanks for helping the Aldergrove Star to continue its mission to provide trusted local news

Murder charge upgraded in George Floyd case, 3 other cops charged

Floyd’s family and protesters have repeatedly called for criminal charges against all four officers

Highway 1 closed north of Yale after body found on highway

Coroners Service reportedly on the scene, next Drive BC update at noon

As two B.C. offices see outbreaks, Dr. Henry warns tests don’t replace other measures

Physical distancing, PPE and sanitizing remain key to reduce COVID-19 spread

After delay, ‘Metro Vancouver’s Largest Indoor Amusement Park’ set to open in Surrey

At Central City Fun Park, ‘things will be a little different than what we had originally planned’

Young killer whale untangles itself from trap line off Nanaimo shore

DFO marine mammal rescue unit was en route as whale broke free from prawn trap line

Racist incident shocks Vancouver Island First Nation

Port Alberni RCMP investigating after video shows truck wheeling through Tseshaht territory

Vancouver Island school principal mourns brother, cousin killed during U.S. protests

Jelks says he’s grateful for the outpouring of support from the community in the wake of this tragedy

Most Read