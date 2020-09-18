Agassiz man ‘dumbfounded’ after winning $25,000 Keno prize

An Agassiz man supporting the Agassiz Elks Lodge got a wonderful surprise recently.
Dale Zinko won $25,000 playing Keno after buying a ticket on September 2 at the Agassiz Elks Lodge on Highway 9. He was watching the board when he was suddenly “dumbfounded” – he matched six numbers and won a big prize.
“I couldn’t believe it,” Zinko said in a statement to the BCLC. “I think my friends and family and the people at the lodge were more excited than I was!”
Zinko told the BCLC he plans to share his win with his family and treat himself to a few things.
