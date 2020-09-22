Kraft Dinner launches new Pumpkin Spice KD in October 2020. (Kraft Heinz Canada)

‘Ain’t no basic batch’: Kraft Dinner announces limited-edition pumpkin spice flavour

KD’s classic powdered cheese meets cinnamon and nutmeg

Nothing says the first day of fall quite like… pumpkin spice flavoured macaroni and cheese?

Yes, you read that right and as Kraft Heinz Canada announced Tuesday: the seasonal Kraft Dinner “ain’t no basic batch.”

“While Pumpkin Spice KD may be trolling the classic ‘PSL’, this spicy cheesy treat is very real and will come in a signature white cup with cinnamon spice topping,” the company said in a statement.

Coming to Canadians this October, Pumpkin Spice KD will be made with the same classic cheese powder but with additional fall flavours such as hints of cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice and ginger.

“KD has always been known for its one of a kind cheesy taste and after years of watching Canadians get excited for pumpkin spice season, we felt that it was time to combine the two iconic flavours and create Pumpkin Spice KD,” said Brian Neumann, senior brand manager.

The new flavour will be exclusive, with only 1,000 boxes available. Canadians interested to get on the wait list can sign up at PumpkinSpiceKD.com to be notified when it hits shelves.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Unofficial holidays: Here’s what people are celebrating for the week of Sept. 20 to 26

Just Posted

CRIME STOPPERS: ‘Most wanted’ for the week of Sept. 20

Crime Stoppers’ weekly list based on information provided by police investigators

Citing stability, B.C. Premier calls snap election for Oct. 24

John Horgan meets with Lieutenant Governor to request vote

TRAFFIC: Section of 16 Avenue shutdown after dump truck, SUV collision

Collision occurred at 16 Avenue and 242nd Street

Illicit dumping an expensive problem for Langley Township

Six incidents in three weeks have cost $60,000

SHARE: Feathered friend a reliable weather forecaster

Send us your photo showing how you view Langley, and it could be featured in a future edition

COVID-19: 4 more deaths, 366 new cases in B.C. since Friday

A total of 8,208 people in B.C. have tested positive for COVID-19 since January

Neighbour’s quick actions save dogs and home in Chilliwack townhouse fire

Neighbour heard fire alarm and called 911 and rescued dogs from unit on fire

‘Ain’t no basic batch’: Kraft Dinner announces limited-edition pumpkin spice flavour

KD’s classic powdered cheese meets cinnamon and nutmeg

First full day of B.C.’s election campaign begins amid COVID-19 pandemic

B.C. Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson and the Green party’s Sonia Furstenau criticized John Horgan’s decision

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

RCMP issue two $2,300 COVID fines at same Metro Vancouver vacation rental within 24 hours

Cpl. Mike Kalanj said it was ‘quite frankly appalling’ to see parties breaking COVID-19 rules

Here’s how voting amid a pandemic will happen in B.C.

Elections BC has worked with the provincial health office to determine safety protocols for voting

B.C. privacy commissioner will hear First Nations complaints about COVID

The hearing will rely on written submissions from the Indigenous governments as well as the Ministry of Health

Most Read