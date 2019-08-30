FILE - In this April 30, 2017, file photo, “Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek speaks at the 44th annual Daytime Emmy Awards in Pasadena, Calif. Trebek has returned to work, saying he’s “on the mend” following treatment for pancreatic cancer. The 79-year-old posted a video Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, on Twitter showing him back on the game show’s set. He actually started work on July 22, his birthday. New episodes of the upcoming Season 36 are slated to begin airing on Sept. 9. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

Alex Trebek, saying he’s on the mend, back at ‘Jeopardy!’

New episodes of the upcoming Season 36 are slated to begin airing on Sept. 9

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek has returned to work, saying he’s “on the mend” following treatment for pancreatic cancer.

The game show posted a video Thursday on Twitter showing the 79-year-old host back on set and promising “a good year” ahead. He actually started work on July 22, his birthday.

New episodes of the upcoming Season 36 are slated to begin airing on Sept. 9.

Trebek announced his diagnosis in March. He said he planned to beat the disease’s low survival rate with the love and support of family and friends and with prayers from viewers.

The American Cancer Society estimates 3 per cent of patients with stage 4 pancreatic cancer are alive 5 years after being diagnosed.

Alex Trebek, saying he's on the mend, back at 'Jeopardy!'

