Boxes of chocolate and vanilla Girl Guide cookies are being sold in the annual charity fundraiser. (Girl Guides of Canada photo)

Boxes of chocolate and vanilla Girl Guide cookies are being sold in the annual charity fundraiser. (Girl Guides of Canada photo)

Anonymous donor buys $10K in cookies from B.C. girl guides

Troop will donate the cookies to a variety of Nanaimo area poverty assistance charities

A group of Nanaimo girl guides has had one anonymous person buy more than $17,000 worth of cookies from the group over a two-year period.

All of the proceeds will be used to fund the group’s activities for the rest of the year.

Troop leader Sarah Bramley says the buyer asked that the members learn about community services and encouraged them to donate the boxes to local charities.

She said the troop will donate the cookies to Tillicum Lelum, Loaves and Fishes Food Bank and the Nanaimo Non-Profit Housing Society to hand out to their clients.

— The Canadian Press

RELATED: Anonymous donor in Nanaimo buys $1,200 worth of Girl Guide cookies to give to charity

charity

Previous story
Chris Hadfield to Captain Kirk: Astronaut urges William Shatner to ‘soak up’ space
Next story
‘Into the Wild’ bus on display during preservation work

Just Posted

Statue of Lady Justice at B.C. Supreme Court in New Westminster. (Black Press Media files)
No Crown appeal of not guilty verdict in Langley child death

Undated Google Maps image of Glenwood School in Langley, which reported the most COVID exposures of any Langley school over a two-week period, according to the Fraser Health Authority. (Google)
COVID exposures reported at 28 Langley schools over two-week period

All EMBA classes are delivered in-person at TWU’s main campus in Langley, and branch campus in Richmond. (TWU/Special to Langley Advance Times)
A new program for business leaders at TWU draws students with experience

Walker, 10-month-old, and mom Katey Kloepper, from Calgary, were among the visitors to Art’s Nursery scarecrow stroll and fundraiser, which is on till Oct. 31 at 8940 192nd St. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)
VIDEO: Scarecrow stroll returns to Art’s Nursery