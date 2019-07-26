AP Source: Jay-Z pulls out of Woodstock 50 performance

Festival now taking place at Merriweather Post Pavilion, an outdoor amphitheatre in Columbia, Maryland

Jay-Z’s got 99 problems but Woodstock isn’t one: The rap king has pulled out of the 50th anniversary Woodstock festival just weeks before the troubled event is supposed to take place.

A person familiar with the situation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the person was not allowed to discuss the plans publicly, told The Associated Press on Friday that Jay-Z will no longer close the three-day festival scheduled for Aug. 16-18.

The news comes on the same day that John Fogerty, who performed at the original 1969 festival with Creedence Clearwater Revival, pulled out of the anniversary event.

Woodstock 50 has faced a series of setbacks in the last few months, including permit denials and the loss of a financial partner and a production company. The event doesn’t have a venue and tickets have yet to go on sale.

With Fogerty and rapper-actor Common by his side, Michael Lang — the original festival’s co-founder — announced in March that Jay-Z, Dead & Company, the Killers, Miley Cyrus, Imagine Dragons and Chance the Rapper would perform at Woodstock 50. The festivities were supposed to take place across three main stages at Watkins Glen International racetrack in Watkins Glen, New York, about 115 miles (185 kilometres) northwest of the original site, but the venue pulled out.

READ MORE: Woodstock ‘69 artifacts showcased in museum 50 years later

Bloomberg reported Thursday that the event will now take place at the Merriweather Post Pavilion, an outdoor amphitheatre in Columbia, Maryland. A representative for Woodstock 50 told The Associated Press that she couldn’t confirm the report and said the organizers had no further comment.

Though he’s no longer performing at Woodstock 50, Fogerty will perform at Woodstock’s original site in Bethel, New York, in a smaller anniversary event not connected to Woodstock 50. The 74-year-old will hit the stage at the Bethel Woods Center for the Arts, which is holding its event during the same three-day weekend. Fogerty will close out the celebration on Aug. 18, while Ringo Starr will perform on Aug. 16 and Santana — also booked for the larger anniversary event — will perform on Aug. 17.

The Black Keys, originally scheduled to perform at Woodstock 50, announced in April that they had to cancel their performance due to a scheduling conflict.

Other artists scheduled for the troubled Woodstock 50 include Robert Plant and The Sensational Space Shifters, David Crosby, Janelle Monae, Brandi Carlile, Country Joe McDonald, Halsey, the Lumineers and India.Arie.

Mesfin Fekadu, The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
White Rock Craft Beer Festival breweries confirmed
Next story
VIDEO: Salmon shark treats scientists to ‘surprising’ behaviour off B.C. coast

Just Posted

Hundreds of townhouses, apartment units approved by Langley Township council

Development activity is still moving at a rapid pace in Langley

Langley kids’ lemonade stand helps charity

The summer camp program will help BC Childrens Hospital

It’s Christmas in July on many B.C. movie sets as Hallmark boosts production

Crews routinely raid B.C. fishing docks for shaved ice to make summer Christmas shoots look more wintery

Hoverboard rider slams into car, escapes with scrapes and bruises

The crash took place Thursday night in Willoughby

Langley mayor’s charity gala sells out in record time

It took only 18 days to sell more than 550 tickets to a fall event at the Langley airport

VIDEO: Police start going door-to-door in hunt for B.C. fugitives who may have left Manitoba

Kam McLeod and Bryer Schmegelsky have been on the run in connection to a string of homicides in northern B.C.

RCMP look for suspect who allegedly groped woman in her front yard

Police say woman was gardening at her home when man approached her

Body found in Fraser River near Mission

Mission RCMP launching investigation after discovery this afternoon

Never-before-seen footage shows B.C. fugitives days ago at store in Meadow Lake, Sask.

New visuals come as investigators continue a nationwide hunt for Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky

At least four people dead after float plane crash near Port Hardy

JRCC confirms crash north of small plane

Collision sparks blaze on Coquihalla

A multi-vehicle crash is causing traffic delays on Highway 5

Port Alberni mayor contacts Gillam mayor as hunt for B.C. fugitives drags on

Alberni council throws support behind RCMP in quest to find Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky

Photo spreading online is not B.C. fugitive Kam McLeod: RCMP

Kam McLeod, Bryer Schmegelsky are at the centre of a nationwide manhunt after three killings in B.C.

Judge cuts sentence of Surrey drug dealer who was ready for ‘gun warfare’

Judge gave him eight years after Crown, defence argued for five. The appeal court re-set it to five

Most Read