Archie comic characters Betty, Veronica and FP Jones visit Victoria 23 years apart

Old comic shows Riverdale’s favourite friends outside prominent Victoria landmarks

Twenty-three years ago Betty and Veronica took the streets of downtown Victoria, modeling in front of the Parliament buildings in a 1996 edition of Archie Comics.

While the current television Riverdale storyline might differ slightly from the original comic, you’ll have a chance to meet FP Jones — Jughead’s dad — played by Skeet Ulrich at the Capital City Comic Con.

RELATED: Four B.C. schools on list of most students on ‘sugar daddy’ dating site

In the comic strip two decades ago, Betty and Veronica check out the Legislature buildings during the day and at night, commenting the light bulb-lined buildings are “incredibly beautiful.”

RELATED: Archie and his Riverdale world are subject of B.C. university conference

The pair also noted the double-decker buses “just like in London” and the “strange looking canoe” as a Dragonboat paddled through the Inner Harbour.

The comic was penciled and inked by Dan Decalro with colors by Barry Grossman.

The Capital City Comic Con runs March 22 to 24 at the Victoria Conference Centre, for more information or to buy tickets visit capitalcitycomiccon.ca.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Nearly 40% of British Columbians not taking their medications correctly: poll

Just Posted

Langley’s supportive housing dubbed Creek Stone Place

The project is set to open this spring to house 49 homeless people.

Nominations open for Langley-Aldergrove Conservative race

Longtime MP Mark Warawa is stepping down at the Conservative candidate.

Langley Trappers return home for game three of PJHL championship

North Van leads series 2-0

Langley developer’s appeal of extradition denied – faces fraud charge

The Court of Appeal has denied Mark Chandler’s attempt to avoid extradition to California.

VIDEO: Mark Warawa shows off Aldergrove’s Telephone Museum

The Langley–Aldergrove MP visited the 100-year-old museum and talked phones with AGHS president.

VIDEO: RCMP ask kids to help name soon-to-be police dogs

13 German shepherd puppies will be born this year

NDP’s Jagmeet Singh steps into the House of Commons, making history

Burnaby South MP becomes first visible minority to lead a federal party in the House of Commons

Chilliwack grad says modest dress codes don’t protect girls from assault

Sardis alumni was ‘catcalled, harassed, and groped by my male classmates’ despite modest clothing

One of the biggest cow shows in Canada is coming back to the ‘Wack

Prize money of $240,000 is on offer at the spring Holstein show Friday at Chilliwack Heritage Park

‘Considerably large’ tractor tire fell and killed 3-year-old girl on B.C. farm

Delta’s deputy fire chief said crews tried to helicopter girl out after a tractor tire leaning against a barn fell onto her

VIDEO: Race and sport examined at new We Are Hockey exhibit in Abbotsford

UFV SASI hosting exhibit looking at hockey history and race

Nearly 40% of British Columbians not taking their medications correctly: poll

Introduction of legal cannabis could cause more issues for drug interactions

Mining company fined $70,000 after two workers killed in B.C. truck crash

Broda Construction pleaded guilty to failing to provide safe workplace at Cranbrook rock quarry

B.C. argues it cannot stop Trans Mountain, but it can protect environment

Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says only Ottawa has the authority to decide what goes in trans-boundary pipelines

Most Read