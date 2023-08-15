Avril Lavigne performs during the Juno Awards in Toronto on Sunday, May 15, 2022. Lavigne is among the five newly announced inductees to Canada’s Walk of FameTHE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

Avril Lavigne, Tantoo Cardinal among Canada’s Walk of Fame inductees

Walk of Fame is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year

Avril Lavigne is among the five newly announced inductees to Canada’s Walk of Fame.

The Walk of Fame is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, and says the singer-songwriter who rose to fame with hits such as “Complicated” and “Sk8er Boi” will be one of the notable Canadians it honours.

Prolific Cree/Metis actress Tantoo Cardinal will also get a star on the Walk of Fame in downtown Toronto in recognition of a career that has spanned five decades and will see her star in Martin Scorsese’s upcoming film “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

So too will philanthropist and broadcast industry fixture Gary Slaight, as well as Michael Budman and Don Green, the co-founders of the outdoor lifestyle brand Roots.

Canada’s Walk of Fame will celebrate its anniversary with a special event set for Dec. 2, which will air on CTV at a later date.

The organization previously announced NHL star Connor McDavid and TV commentator Rick Mercer would be inducted this year.

It says it will announce more inductees in the coming months.

