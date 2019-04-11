Game of Thrones will return for its final season this month. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

B.C. bettors can take a stab at Game of Thrones outcomes

Bran Stark is the current betting favourite

Game of Thrones is known for shocking fans with the unexpected, but now B.C. bettors will have the chance to take a stab at who they think will rule Westeros — and many other storyline outcomes in the popular television show — at playnow.com.

READ ALSO: Game of Thrones whisky coming to Victoria

The favourite in the ‘who will rule’ category for Season 8 is Bran Stark (5/4), with Jon Snow coming just behind (11/15). Daenerys Targaryen (21/5), or a potential child of the two (19/5) are all in the mix as well, along with Sansa Stark (23/4), Gendry (7/1) and Tyrion Lannister (15/2).

While Cleganes aren’t easy kill, bettors can also wager who will fall first: The Hound (6/5) or The Mountain (29/50).

You can also place your bets on which character will become a white walker and who will die throughout the season.

READ ALSO: Hidden throne found in B.C. woods as part of Game of Thrones contest

In addition, participants in the Game of Thrones Season 8 — Guaranteed Pick 16 pool will pick the result for 16 different markets within the pool and the ticket with the most correct picks will win a guaranteed $1,000 prize. Entries are $5 each through PlayNow.com, from the British Columbia Lottery Corporation.

For more information, visit gamesense.com


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
5 to start your day

Just Posted

B.C.’s biggest indoor demolition derby debuting in Abbotsford

First-ever Iron Assassin’s Demolition Derby invading Fraser Valley on Saturday

Abbotsford Tulip Festival to open early thanks to sun and rain

Gates to open on Saturday, two days earlier than originally expected

VIDEO: A memorial rose garden for Langley woman

Beverly Anne Clay Memorial Rose Garden planted at the Derek Doubleday Arboretum

Country barn dance fundraises for Langley grads

Proceeds from the Barn Dance BBQ fundraiser on April 27 will go towards WGSS dry grad.

Runners ready for Langley’s Furry Tails Foot Race

The annual fundraiser and run/walk benefits the Patti Dale Animal Shelter

B.C. North Coast residents to Ottawa: ‘We can’t make a living fishing’

Lax Kw’alaams mayor, Prince Rupert biologist speak to standing committee on Fisheries and Oceans

B.C. bettors can take a stab at Game of Thrones outcomes

Bran Stark is the current betting favourite

Maple Ridge mayor under fire after saying homeless ‘raping and pillaging’ city

Mike Morden says words in video were ‘an expression of frustration’

5 to start your day

Surrey pub ‘a total loss’ after overnight fire, Maple Ridge mayor under fire after homeless comments and more

Scheer repeats alleged libel, goads Trudeau to follow through on lawsuit threat

Trudeau had threatened to sue Scheer for his comments on the SNC-Lavalin affair

U.S. charges Wikileaks’ Assange with conspiring with Manning

U.S. has charged Julian Assange with conspiring with Chelsea Manning to break into a classified government computer

‘Heavy snow’ leads to delays on Coquihalla, Okanagan highways

Poor driving conditions expected in B.C.’s interior

B.C. man convicted of criminally harassing ex-wife online denied bail

Patrick Fox was convicted of illegally possessing a firearm and criminal harassment

Keeping Canada’s power on will require 20,000 new workers by 2022

Almost 107,000 people are employed directly in the electricity industry in Canada

Most Read