(@clintberquist/Twitter)

B.C. man charged after streaking at Seattle Mariners’ game

David McClearn of Vancouver was caught running naked across the baseball field last weekend

What started as a bet has turned into possible jail time for one B.C. man.

David McClearn, 28, has been charged with criminal trespassing in relation to a streaking stunt during the Seattle Mariners baseball game vs. the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday at Safeco Field.

The misdemeanour charge carries a maximum sentence of 364 days in jail or a $5,000 fine, said Dan Nolte with the Seattle City Attorney’s Office on Tuesday.

“He doesn’t have a criminal record, so we wouldn’t pursue a sentence anywhere near that severe,” Nolte said.

McClearn, who lives in Vancouver, was dared to streak across the field for $80, according to a GoFundMe account now looking to raise money for his legal fees.

Shortly after being tackled by security, he was arrested and placed in King County jail, then released Sunday on CAD$2,000 bail.

His arraignment at Seattle Municipal Court is scheduled for Wednesday.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
5 to start your day

Just Posted

VIDEO: Multi-vehicle crash closes Highway 1 eastbound in Langley

Accident happened just before the 248 Street overpass

‘I can’t believe she’s gone’: Loved ones pay tribute to Aaliyah Rosa

The seven-year-old girl was found dead in an apartment in late July

California dogs seek new homes at Langley adopt-a-thon

An estimated 200,000 dogs are euthanized each year in California

Rescue group brings 55 small homeless dogs to Langley for adoption

A U.S.-based animal shelter will be at PetSmart this weekend with a record number of dogs.

Canada’s club national basketball championships wrap in Langley

Lower Mainland teams dominated 41 teams competing in four girls’ divisions – U13, U15, U17 and Open.

Video: 27 structures lost in ‘volatile’ northern B.C. wildfire

“We are continuing to see very volatile and aggressive fire behaviour on this fire,” says BC Wildfire Service.

B.C. man charged after streaking at Seattle Mariners’ game

David McClearn of Vancouver was caught running naked across the baseball field last weekend

Cost to twin Trans Mountain pipeline now $1.9B higher, Kinder Morgan says

Financial documents now say the company expects a $9.3-billion price tag

Advocates slam B.C. government ads meant to fight overdose crisis

Canadian Association of People Who Use Drugs says ads ignore ‘systemic’ factors

B.C. adventurer takes two wheels through Vietnam, China

B.C.’s James Leigh spent six weeks travelling on some of the most dangerous roads in the world.

Manning Park full when fire breaks out over long weekend

Blaze may have been human caused

B.C. voting referendum challenge back in court

Business group says proportional representation process rushed

WWE returning to Abbotsford

Professional wrestling show coming to Abbotsford Centre

B.C. officials seek clarity after Saudi Arabia to reportedly remove students

Feud develops after Canada’s global affairs minister tweeted for release of human rights activists

Most Read

  • 5 to start your day

    Two attacks in Surrey, the temperatures heat up and more

  • B.C. man charged after streaking at Seattle Mariners’ game

    David McClearn of Vancouver was caught running naked across the baseball field last weekend