B.C. nudist club to host open house at forested property

Canada’s oldest nudist club is offering an inside tour of its large North Vancouver property this Saturday.

Nestled in the forests of Upper Lynn Valley, the Van Tan Club sits on three hectares, featuring a pool, fields, a wood-fired sauna and badminton courts.

The rather unknown nudist colony describes itself as a “family-friendly naturist club” that provides a rustic, relaxing and private park for the enjoyment of social nudism.

Club spokesperson Daniel Jackson told Black Press Media the location isn’t as famous as Wreck Beach on Vancouver’s west side, but nudists across the globe will look for the group when they are travelling.

“Most countries in the world will have some form of a naturist organization or community of clubs,” Jackson said. “As for us being somewhat of an enigma in North Van, it’s true. Outside of North Vancouver most folks wouldn’t accidentally know we exist.

“But, because the club is on the main access road to some of the best mountain biking on the North Shore, there’s a lot of traffic there that knows we exist.”

The group was founded in 1939 by Ray Connett. Celebrating its 79th anniversary, it now boasts more than 50 members of all ages.

As the summer heat hits B.C., he said it’s typical for some people to become curious.

“We exist as a safe alternative for people who want to practice naturism in a safe environment with people who have the same kind of respect and beliefs in that it’s not a bad thing, or anything that is wrong to run towards,” he said.

For those who aren’t so sure, Jackson said there’s no pressure to remove the layers right away.

“It’s not about making yourself feel uncomfortable. You can come up and give it a go and remain clothed or dressed to whatever your comfort is – there’s no pressure at all.”

The open house is free, and runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the top of Mountain Highway.

