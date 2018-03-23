B.C. pooches celebrate National Puppy Day

Check out some of the submissions from around B.C. for National Puppy Day 2018

With Black Press community newspapers in communities throughout most of the province, our readers have a whole lot of adorable pups between them.

To celebrate National Puppy Day, March 23, we asked you to submit some of your favourite pooch photos – and you sure delivered!

Our email boxes were inundated with submissions that had the Black Press staff saying”aww” all day long.

While we tried to include everyone’s furry loved one, we have have missed a few. Check out the awesome submissions below.

Okanagan- Shuswap pups:

Lower Mainland pooches:

Williams Lake doggos:

Bella. - Patti Malmas

Bonnie at eight weeks old. - Sarah Jessome

Bruno as a puppy.- Jill Tanaka

“Copper is an Australian Shepherd, 5 months old, currently starting training for search and rescue!” - Tatjana Coghill

Submitted by Diana Pleases.

“Meet Georgie! She’s our new puppy, a two month old chihuahua,” Joyce Holmes, Kelowna

This is Lou a rescue from Whistler and an epileptic. He is an amazing boy. We are lucky to have him in our lives. - Nicola DeSousa-Heide

Raisin. Adopted from the WAG shelter in Whistler in 2010. - Nicole Brink

“Our puppy, Oakley, visiting with his sister Maili, last summer.” - Barb Obonsawin.

”Oakley(the pup) and Jasper, last fall in Spallumcheen.” - Barb Nydam

Eevee was born deaf. Not only is Eevee now a canine blood donor and saves lives, she also helps us teach our foster dogs sign language and helps them gain confidence & trust. - Janine Larsen

Linken Bark is my special needs double merle Great Dane puppy who was born 100% deaf & also has eye abnormalities due to unethical breeding practices. - Janine Larsen